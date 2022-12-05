Downturn not severe, older listings up by just 3pc

THE month of November saw a 2.4% increase in national residential property listings, a marginal uptick which confirms the housing downturn is not as severe.

According to the latest figures released by SQM Research, national residential property listings rose from 236,716 in October to 241,701 properties.

This was supported by increases across every capital city over the month, with Hobart recording the largest increase at 9.0%, followed by Adelaide with 5.7%, Canberra with 3.9% and Melbourne with 2.7%.

Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin all saw more minor changes at 0.4%, 1.1%, 1.6% and 0.2% respectively.

Canberra and Hobart also saw significant yearly increases in listings, at 10.7% and a massive 75.3% respectively.

New listings also saw an increase over the month, rising 2.5% from 74,652 properties to 76,533.

Hobart again saw the greatest increase at 12.6%, followed by Darwin at 11.6%, Adelaide at 9.8%, Perth at 6.4% and both Melbourne and Sydney at 3.3%.

Meanwhile, Brisbane and Canberra were the only two capitals to record a decline for the month of 0.5% and 3.7% respectively.

For the year, Hobart was the only capital to see a positive change in new listings at 18.4%.

The remainder recorded declines headed up by Sydney at 32.7% and Melbourne at 32.1%, for a national decline in new listings of 20.5%.

“Listings are only 3.4% higher than 12 months ago, which is a small increase given the housing downturn,” said Louis Christopher, managing director at SQM Research.

“This is somewhat masked by the fact we had a massive surge in property for sale on the end of lockdowns and other travel restrictions in 2021. However the marginal rise in old listings confirms this downturn is not severe.

Old listings were up 3.9% for the month and 3% annually, with Hobart again leading rises 131.9% for the year.

For the month, Canberra led with a 14.4% rise, followed by Hobart’s 13.2%, Sydney’s 10.8%, Adelaide’s 8.8%, Melbourne’s 5.2% and Brisbane’s 4.8%, while Perth and Darin saw declines of 1.2% and 1.4% respectively.

SQM also found that as at 5 December 2022, 6,549 properties nationally were selling under distressed conditions, down marginally from October’s 6,697.

“One of the key reasons why I was not more negative for the outlook on housing for 2023 was because stock listings have remained relatively stable. There is nothing in today’s numbers which change my mind on that,” concluded Christopher.