ALAND continues to ramp up workbook

ACTIVE developer ALAND has lodged plans for Stage 2 of its $800 million The Gladstone Village masterplanned village in Sydney’s west.

The leading Sydney residential developer’s proposal comprises a 20-storey building with 245 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, in addition to three ground floor retail spaces and a residents’ only rooftop terrace.

The new site of the Merrylands 2.5-hectare precinct is located on the corner of Neil Street and the future McLeod Road, 150 metres from Merrylands train station and opposite the Stockland Merrylands Shopping Centre.

Upon completion, The Gladstone Village will include 1,100 residential apartments spanning multiple buildings, a range of amenities, around a central park and green spaces, all located around 25km west from the Sydney CBD.

ALAND acquired the project, formerly known as The Opera, which was owned by beleaguered developer Dyldam back in December 2021,

ALAND collaborated with PTW Architects, Land & Form Studio Landscape Architects and Think Planning on the design of Stage 2.

“We are fortunate to work with an experienced team who have designed a product that is a game-changer for Merrylands, there is really nothing else like it in the area,” said Ryan Lane, head of development at ALAND.

“The team brings a diverse background designing high-density mixed-use projects that have best-in-class urban design. The result for Merrylands will be a contemporary and well-rounded design that will be a wonderful place for residents to live and one that considers the surrounding environment.”

Of the 245 proposed apartments, the plans include 28 one-bedroom, 196 two-bedroom and 21 three-bedroom layouts.

“We’re catering to the evolving needs of future residents as such our floorplans have been designed above industry standards, offering generous areas and support the need to work from home by including larger study areas and generous living spaces ranging with apartment sizes ranging between 53 – 124sqm,” said Anas Rahhal, senior development manager at ALAND.

“The project is set to provide best-in-class precinct living in this region, with ultra-convenience having the transport interchange, shopping centre, open space all at your doorstep.”

The rooftop terrace at the development will span 940sqm with amenities including an outdoor cinema screen, BBQ area kitchen pavilion, yoga and retreat spaces and a community vegetable garden.

Level one apartments will also have access to private landscaped gardens, including retreat seating, covered breakout spaces and a kid’s play soft turf area.

While ALAND expects the three retail spaces to draw in a mix of alfresco dining options, which will link to an activated public open space and boulevard connecting to the wider village.

Stage 1 of The Gladstone Village, Quartz, is currently under constructions with over 100 apartments still available.

Last month, ALAND unveiled a mixed-use residential and hotel development to be delivered on a 5,656sqm parcel in the heart of Gosford on the Central Coast.