APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Waramanga, ACT

More than 100 enquiries were made for a suburban Canberra newsagency, which sold for $1.1 million on a yield of 5.5%.

9-11 Waramanga Place is a 240 sqm single-titled building leased to the Waramanga Newsagency who also operates Waramanga Botlemart, NSW Lotteries and Australia Post parcel collection facilities. The building has been trading as a post office for over 20 years.

“Single titled assets at a low price point are very hard to find, these tightly held assets rarely come to market and do not turnover very often at all, particularly those with long-standing tenants,” said JLL selling agent Mitch Frail.

“COVID reinforced the importance of ‘corner store’ retail in suburban areas, and post-pandemic, people are spending more time at home than before.”

Graceville, QLD

Dutch 1 Transport has taken out a three year lease for a 142 sqm space in south west Brisbane for a wellness centre.

Shop A, 316 Oxley Road attracted a gross yearly rent of $48,000 plus in the deal by FAL Property.

Development & Land

Burleigh Heads, QLD

The Potter Group has offloaded a 1,217 sqm site for $2.2 million to Bluepoint Property Group, part of the larger former Billabong headquarters it acquired in 2019 and has developed to retail and industrial uses.

The site is part of 219-223 Burleigh Connection Road which now accommodates a KFC outlet and seven strata-titled self-storage sheds, all 100% sold. The KFC site was sold last year whilst under construction for $4.2 million.

“We were very pleased with the result which further reinforces the ongoing confidence in the Gold Coast commercial sector,” company founder and CEO John Potter said.

Industrial

Epping, VIC

A recently completed building in Melbourne’s northern suburbs has been leased Portelli Tiles.

Colliers’ Mitch Purcell and Corey Vraca struck the deal for 147 O’Herns Road on behalf of M.I Builders on a building rate of $165 per sqm.

Portelli will be moving into the 910 sqm building from within the suburb, from 102 Cooper Street.