Affordable housing becomes hot election issue in NSW

AS the housing crisis rages on in the run up to the NSW election, leader of the NSW opposition Chris Minns reveals an affordable housing target of 30%.

The NSW Labor leader’s Bradfield Oration speech has labelled Sydney’s planning system as broken, promising to target 30% affordable, social and inclusive housing on surplus public land.

Minns added that a state Labor government will also look to target locations best serviced by public transport, with a particular emphasis on transport landholdings.

Minns committed to increasing housing supply beyond just the west, noting the current government’s planning system which will see Parramatta take an extra 127,000 people, while Mosman takes just 425.

“Housing should be a right not a privilege,” said Minns on Twitter, referencing the opposition’s new social housing target.

Urban Taskforce CEO, Tom Forrest, has welcomed the Opposition leader’s take on housing supply and affordability, stressing that this crisis will only worsen in 2023, with rental vacancies already at record lows and rent stress now the leading cause of homelessness.

“Vacant government land exists across Sydney and only now is starting to be considered for development with a focus on affordable housing. Finally TAHE has found itself a quasi-legitimate role to develop unused railway land for the purpose of providing a decent mix of housing with a focus on affordable housing,” said Forrest.

“Minns has identified the potential here and this is critical to solving the housing supply crisis.”

Forrest went on to praise Minns’ understanding of the critical link between supply and infrastructure, in contrast to the current confusion, slowness and complexity of planning responsibility in NSW.

With housing no doubt set to be the key battlefront in the March election, the Perrottet government has made its own promises to rezone 10 locations, with hopes of unlocking an extra 70,000 new home sites across the state by 2024.

The $73.5 million Rezoning Pathways program is part of this year’s state budget’s $2.8 billion housing package.

While the move is welcomed by industry bodies, such as Urban Taskforce, it may be perceived as too little too late, with the Rezoning Pathways project already criticised for not addressing the issue of supply directly enough.

“The rezonings will not even be complete until 2024. Then Development Applications must be lodged, infrastructure agencies consulted, infrastructure contributions debated, Construction Certificates obtained – all before construction starts,” said Forrest.

The Labor leader’s announcement comes hot on the heels of Premier Dominic Perrottet who announced his government will rezone 10 locations in a bid to unlock an extra 70,000 new home sites across the state by 2024.

Last month, the Perrottet government also announced the fast-tracking of three planning proposals in the Macarthur region that would unlock around 19,000 new homes.

“There is much to be done and the electorate is waiting,” concluded Forrest.