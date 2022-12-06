Subscribe now

My account

#image_title
GENERAL NEWS

ICD launches design comp for $500m project

By
Share

DEVELOPERS ICD Property and Belingbak have kicked off a design competition for their $500 million Sydney CBD tower, inviting five high-profile architects to submit their future vision for 372 Pitt Street.

Competing in the process is Woods Bagot, Neeson Murcutt & Neille partnered with Bates Smart, Kelly Hill Architects partnered with Crone, Fitzpatrick & Partners partnered with Tonkin Zulaikha Greer, and fjmt studio.

Each will design and present their interpretation for the tower before a jury of independent judges in January, who will decide the ultimate winner and the formal appointee to the project.

Planning approval was secured from the City of Sydney in September for the 58-storey tower, which will comprise a 297-room hotel, circa 30 luxury residences, and retail, entertainment, food and public art offerings.

ICD Property CEO Matt Khoo said it was extremely important to the developer to utilise local talent for this process.

“With the tower set to become a future landmark in Sydney’s urban fabric, we wanted it to be a reflection of the city inimitable charm, history, and people. It’s a very rare opportunity to be part of a skyline-defining tower in one of the world’s most famous cities.

“The personal touch each local architect we selected could to this process felt necessary to do justice to our vision of a tower that will hopefully one day join the ranks of its neighbouring iconic landmarks.

Belingbak’s founding director, Jack Montgomery, said, “It is our civil duty as custodians to celebrate the historic items that the site provides for. The patina and character that these buildings offer is priceless. The celebration of these elements will in turn provide for a captivating, inviting street frontage with an array of uses.

Architects fjmt said, “There are two things that immediately strike us about the project. The opportunity for renewal in this part of the city and the contribution this renewal can lead to the wider precinct, and the unusual combination of hotel and residential uses in a tall very slender tower.

“This results in a project that fits within and contributes to the city at three very different scales: ground level and the public domain, tower level and the context of the surrounding city and sky level where the building emerges from the surrounding cityscape.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Heworth shifts focus to larger apartments

By
SYDNEY-based developer Heworth is looking to amend its approved DA for the transformation of the…
Read more
Share
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

ALAND continues to ramp up workbook

By
ACTIVE developer ALAND has lodged plans for Stage 2 of its $800 million The Gladstone Village…
Read more
Share
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Malaysian developer aims high with 51-storey Surfers Paradise skyscraper

By
MALAYSIAN developer MRCB International is making its Queensland development debut, taking…
Read more
Share

RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford Boom or Bust? Which housing markets will perform in 2023? Home buyers set sail for The Gateway RBA governor apologises to Aussies over rate hikes AXA backs social and affordable build-to-rent housing