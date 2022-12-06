Subscribe now

Over 40 parties vie for $155m project after developer defaults

AROUND 40 expressions of interest have been received for the under-construction $155 million Melbourne Place hotel development, after the developer was placed into administration last month.

Triple MMM Holdings is the owner of the development located at 124-134 Russell Street in the Melbourne CBD, and the Liberman family-backed non-lender Merricks Capital placed the development into voluntary administration following payment defaults by the developer.

An expression of interest campaign for the sale and/or recapitalisation of Triple MMM was launched by McGrathNicol restructuring partners Matthew Hutton and Matthew Caddy.

“We are pleased with the strong interest from prospective buyers and capital partners at this early stage in the process, having received approximately 40 expressions of interest to date,” Hutton said.

“Melbourne Place is a quality development asset in a prime location that has appeal to a variety of potential owners and operators. Our focus is working towards a quick sale and/or recapitalisation to secure the best possible outcome for all parties.”

The administrators engaged Josh Rutman and Peter Harper of JLL to assist with the sale process. In the next phase of the process, interested parties will be invited to submit non-binding indicative offers by close of business on Friday.

Construction of Melbourne Place is continuing to progress, with the administrators entering into a funding agreement with Merricks Capital until the end of 2022. The funding will support the ongoing operations of Triple MMM while the sale process is undertaken.

