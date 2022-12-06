Mosman prestige sale smashes auction record

AFFLUENT Sydney harbourside suburb Mosman has seen its most expensive-ever auction sale, with a five-bedroom Balmoral home selling for $16.3 million.

The sale price of 30 Plunkett Road was $555,000 above the reserve.

Located close to Balmoral Beach, the property had been home to the late Dr Harold Bell and his wife Dr Pamela Bell, both prominent in their respective fields for economics and fine arts, since they bought it in 1963.

Stefan Bertram of Pello was the selling agent.

Bidders included Charter Hall CEO David Harrison and a phone bidder from California’s Silicon Valley, according to realestate.com.au, with a local Mosman buyer ultimately successful of the four active parties there were in all.

30 Plunkett Road is on a hilltop position, on a block of 851 sqm, and was billed as offering “endless scope for a rebuild concept or contemporary redesign”. It currently has a home office, three bathrooms, double garage, electric kitchen with walk-in pantry flows to dining room, and an alfresco entertaining deck with sweeping views.

Mosman’s median house price over the past 12 months is $4.725 million, having peaked in the year to May at $5.385 million.

The Plunkett Road result breaks the suburb’s previous auction record of $11.95 million, set six years ago for the modernist seven-bedroom home at 21 Kirkoswald Avenue.