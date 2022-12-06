Subscribe now

Photo: Note Viriyarat (Copyright Australian Property Journal)
GENERAL NEWS

MaxCap strengthens capital team with triple hire

By
MAXCAP is upping its capital raising capacity, making three new appointments to its capital team in Ben Woolley, Hugh Thompson and Liam Howley.

Woolley is joining MaxCap as associate director of capital, bringing more than 12 years of experiencing, including most recently as a member of AMP Capital’s real estate equity team.

In his new position, Woolley will be based in Melbourne and will be primarily responsible for executing capital raising strategies within the domestic wholesale market, commencing 1 March 2023.

Thompson is also joining as an associate director of capital, joining MaxCap from CBRE where he was associate director of their capital markets business and brining 14 years of experience across APAC commercial real estate capital markets.

Thompson will be based in Sydney, with his new role including capital raising, targeting family offices and private investors in Asia.

Finally, Howley will join the investment managers as an associate of private capital, based in Melbourne and supporting private capital fundraising and creating business development material to support origination.

Howley joins from The SILC Group, where he was an associate in their capital solutions team, where he was responsible for wholesale capital raisings with a focus on product development, investor collateral and book builds.

These appointments follow the commercial real estate investment managers’ September hire of Rob Hattersley as group head of capital.

“It is a momentous time for our industry and the sector which is particularly well positioned to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to an increasingly engaged investor market here in Australia and internationally. These new hires underscore the significant growth opportunities that exist,” said Hattersley.

“I am delighted to welcome Ben, Hugh and Liam to our team. They each bring fantastic experience and will bolster MaxCap’s existing capital origination and relationship management team. I look forward to working with them to expand on our track record of delivering superior returns for our investment partners”.

