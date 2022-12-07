APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Randwick, NSW

A longstanding neighbourhood petrol station at 88-120 Clovelly Rd Randwick in Sydney’s inner suburbs has sold for $8.75 million under the hammer, a remarkable $2.8 million above the reserve.

The vendors were Steve and Carmen Davidson who secured the property in 2005.

Selling agent James Nixon, director of Raine & Horne Projects – and who previously lived next door to the property – the price for the 651 sqm block was achieved after a battle between several bidders.

He said leasehold petrol stations across the eastern suburbs are becoming increasingly scarce, and this factor attracted local and overseas investor attention and contributed to price.

“During COVID, the smart money realised that petrol stations and mechanics are essential services and won’t close during lockdowns as cars are still on the road.

“Throw in that the property has two secure and long-term tenants, a petrol station and a mechanic paying a combined net rent of $320,000 annually.”

The property has R3 zoning and is a short stroll to Frenchman’s Road village shops.

Brendale, QLD

North of Brisbane, the Salvation Army has taken out a five-year lease on a showroom in a newly built large format retail centre as relocated its Salvos Store within Brendale.

The new location is the Brendale Home and Retail centre at 170 Kremzow Road, where the Salvos will move into an 844 sqm site and will pay annual rent of $227,880 per annum.

Silly Sollys and Autobarn anchor the centre, developed by Newlink Property Group and sold last year to U2 Developments for $13.5 million, and which also has three fast food pad sites and a petrol station occupied by EG.

First Asset Management struck the deal.

Brisbane, QLD

In the Brisbane CBD, Okuman Karaage & Ramen Bar has committed to a 79 sqm space on a five-year term. They will pay $55,000 plus GST in yearly rent for the shop at 327 George Street.

Your Commercial did the deal.

Industrial

Campbellfield, VIC

Retreat Caravans is increasing its footprint on Link Drive in Melbourne’s northern suburbs to occupy in excess of 4,000 sqm.

In a deal struck by Mitch Purcell, Corey Vraca and Luke Verma of Colliers, they will a building rate of $109 per sqm for 71-73 Link Drive.