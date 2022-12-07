Investors give CRE auction a warmer reception

BURGESS Rawson’s portfolio auction clearance rate recovered to 77% at Melbourne’s yesterday, with more than $36.5 million in sales, following Tuesday’s event that saw only half of the properties offered sell under the hammer.

Essential services dominated the event. The tightest yield was 3.12% for a Prahran property leased to Guardian Childcare which sold for $3.27 million.

Another childcare centre, next to Moonee Valley Racecourse in the inner north west suburb of Moonee Ponds, netted the biggest price tag of the day, selling for $6.455 million, on a yield just above 5%.

Meanwhile, a Hungry Jack’s outlet in Wangaratta, in Victoria’s north east, sold for $3.16 million, at a tight 3.84% yield.

The event’s blended yield was 4.88%. The average weighted average lease expiry was 7.6 years.

“The interest rate rise has failed to quash investor appetite for quality properties with yields continuing to tighten,” said Burgess Rawson CEO, Ingrid Filmer.

“We’re seeing demand remain strong with yields continuing to fall even though the cash rate is rising.

“The cash rate is up 50 basis points since our last auction in Melbourne while our yields are down 45 basis points,” she said.

It followed the Sydney event which saw $16,840,000 in sales propped by the sales of the PFD portfolio, which has now seen 12 of 13 properties in the portfolio change hands.

Among the bigger prices seen at yesterday’s Melbourne event was the Total Tools outlet at Seaford Meadows in South Australia, selling for $5,930,000 on a yield of 5.05%.

A nearly 5,000 sqm site in the south east Melbourne suburb of Pakenham netted $3,660,000. Elders has a lease to December 2025 with no option.

The day opened with the $2,005,000 sale of a regional IGA supermarket with a renewed 10-year lease plus options. It traded on a 4.15% yield.