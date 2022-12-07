Subscribe now

My account

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Investors give CRE auction a warmer reception

By
Share

BURGESS Rawson’s portfolio auction clearance rate recovered to 77% at Melbourne’s yesterday, with more than $36.5 million in sales, following Tuesday’s event that saw only half of the properties offered sell under the hammer.

Essential services dominated the event. The tightest yield was 3.12% for a Prahran property leased to Guardian Childcare which sold for $3.27 million.

Another childcare centre, next to Moonee Valley Racecourse in the inner north west suburb of Moonee Ponds, netted the biggest price tag of the day, selling for $6.455 million, on a yield just above 5%.

Meanwhile, a Hungry Jack’s outlet in Wangaratta, in Victoria’s north east, sold for $3.16 million, at a tight 3.84% yield.

The event’s blended yield was 4.88%. The average weighted average lease expiry was 7.6 years.

“The interest rate rise has failed to quash investor appetite for quality properties with yields continuing to tighten,” said Burgess Rawson CEO, Ingrid Filmer.

“We’re seeing demand remain strong with yields continuing to fall even though the cash rate is rising.

The cash rate is up 50 basis points since our last auction in Melbourne while our yields are down 45 basis points,” she said.

It followed the Sydney event which saw $16,840,000 in sales propped by the sales of the PFD portfolio, which has now seen 12 of 13 properties in the portfolio change hands.

Among the bigger prices seen at yesterday’s Melbourne event was the Total Tools outlet at Seaford Meadows in South Australia, selling for $5,930,000 on a yield of 5.05%.

A nearly 5,000 sqm site in the south east Melbourne suburb of Pakenham netted $3,660,000. Elders has a lease to December 2025 with no option.

The day opened with the $2,005,000 sale of a regional IGA supermarket with a renewed 10-year lease plus options. It traded on a 4.15% yield.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
GENERAL NEWS

APJ's property sales and leasing transactions wrap

By
A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ's property sales and leasing transactions wrap

By
A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGRURAL & AGRIBUSINESS

Rural discount department store attracts big yields

By
QUANTA Investment Funds has sold the site of its Big W in the rural town of Atherton to a private…
Read more
Share

RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford Boom or Bust? Which housing markets will perform in 2023? Home buyers set sail for The Gateway RBA governor apologises to Aussies over rate hikes AXA backs social and affordable build-to-rent housing