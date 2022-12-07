Heworth shifts focus to larger apartments

SYDNEY-based developer Heworth is looking to amend its approved DA for the transformation of the former Balmain Leagues Club into the mixed-use Rozelle Village.

Located on the prominent corner site of Victoria Road, Darling and Waterloo Streets, Rozelle Village was initially approved to see the development of 167 apartments across three towers connected by a retail and commercial podium.

The newly submitted changed include an improved design scheme for changes to the retail plaza and apartments, including reducing the number of apartments from 167 to 147 and increase the volume of two- and three-bedroom offerings.

Heworth and architects, Scott Carver, have collaborated to enhance the design of scheme to better match the needs of the local community.

“A key focus of our development is a new Town Square, public plaza and major retail and hospitality podium connected by a series of laneways. It’s going to significantly contribute to Rozelle and become a major community meeting place and destination,” said Chris Walsh, head of property at Heworth.

“We are also seeking to change the apartment mix increasing the number of two and three bedroom apartments as we feel the larger size floor plates and premium interior architecture, fixtures and fittings, will appeal to discerning local owner-occupiers, particularly downsizers.”

The commercial component of the project is set to include a new state-of-the-art Wests Ashfield Leagues Club, which which amalgamated with the former Balmain Tigers Leagues Club.

“The redevelopment of the former Balmain Leagues Club has been years in the making. It’s highly anticipated by the Club members and they are very much looking forward to the delivery of a new state of the art facility,” said Simon Cook, CEO at Wests Ashfield.

While the retail precinct will be anchored by a major supermarket, providing residences and the local community with increased convenience.

Apartments are anticipated to be marketed by CBRE from Q2 2023, with construction at Rozelle Village to commence in mid-2023 for a 2025 completion.