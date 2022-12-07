Le Méridien set to return with Melbourne opening

HOTELIER Marriott International is ready to bring back its Le Méridien brand in Australia, with the Melbourne hotel to open at the top end of Bourke Street in early 2023.

Le Méridien Melbourne will open in the first quarter of the new year, offering 235 guest rooms and suites, a ground floor café and bar, restaurant, a dedicated meetings and events floor and a rooftop pool deck.

“Melbourne is the ideal home for the relaunch of Le Méridien in Australia” said Sean Hunt, area vice president at Marriott International, Australia, New Zealand & Pacific.

“With its premium CBD location, showpiece rooftop pool deck, and immersive arts and culinary programme, the property will continue the century-long legacy the site has held as an entertainment playground for Melburnians and visitors.”

Located in the CBD at 20 Bourke Street, in the city’s theatre district, the site was initially established as a hotel in the 1850s, having since been utilised as a theatre, cinema, nightclub and live performance venue.

Returning to its original purpose, Peddle Thorp have designed the 12-storey building set back from its historic art deco façade.

“This juxtaposition of classic and modern is the essence of our Le Méridien aesthetic. We look forward to ‘drawing back the curtain’ on Melbourne’s glamourous new visitor offering this summer and connecting guests with the city’s rich history, art, and culture,” said Peter Minatsis, general manager at Le Meridien Melbourne.

Le Meridien Melbourne will take the number of Marriott Bonvoy hotels operating in Australia to 29, with the group launching four hotels in Melbourne alone since early 2020.

The new hotel will join these recent additions, which include W Melbourne, Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands, Courtyard by Marriott Flagstaff Gardens and AC by Marriott Melbourne Southbank.

“Le Méridien is a distinctive, brand inspired by the glamorous era of travel in the 1960′s. Le Méridien Melbourne marries the brand’s global DNA with Melbourne’s unique local culture,” concluded Hunt.