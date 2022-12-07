Subscribe now

Queensland rents surge by 22pc

WHILE house prices fell right across the country, renters did not get a reprieve, particularly in Queensland which recorded the greatest rent rise since 2003.

According to the Real Estate Institute of Australia’s latest Real Estate Market Facts report, in the first annual fall since the same quarter in 2019, both houses and units in Australian property market recorded a decline in the weighted average capital city median price, down a respective 5.2% and 2.3%.

“The weighted average median house price for the eight capital cities decreased to $9581581 over the quarter. The median house price decreased in all capital cities ranging from 0.4% in Adelaide to 8.4% in Canberra,” said Hayden Groves, president at REIA.

While Sydney still holds the highest median house price at $1,464,371, sitting 52.8% above the national median, Perth has the lowest median at $530,000 or 44.7% below the national median.

In the 12 months to the September quarter, the weighted average capital city median house price fell by 1.1%, dropping below the same quarter of 2020 and marking the first annual decrease since 2019.

The capital city weighted average for other dwellings fell by 2.3% over the quarter to $629,409.

“Over the quarter, the median price for other dwellings increased in Adelaide and Hobart but declined in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and Darwin. At $754,812 Sydney’s median price for other dwellings continues to be the highest amongst the capital cities 19.9% higher than the national median,” said Groves.

Perth also has the lowest median for other dwellings at $399,000 or 36.6% below the national median.

The year to the September quarter also saw a drop for the weighted average median rent for other dwellings, falling 3.0%.

“The median rent for three-bedroom houses increased in all capital cities over the quarter, except Canberra where it remained stable. The weighted average median rent for two-bedroom other dwellings increased to $496 a week, a quarterly increase of 4.6%. The median rent increased in all capital cities over the quarter, except in Hobart where it remained stable,” added Groves.

With Queensland reporting its largest rent increase since the December quarter of 2003, Brisbane rents led the state, with a 22.0% increase in three-bedroom house rents and 20.0% for two-bedroom dwellings.

