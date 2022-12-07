Subscribe now

My account

SUSTAINABILITY

Qld protected land more than double the size of Tassie

By
Share

A FURTHER 2,500-hectares of land has been added to Queensland’s network of national parks, conservation parks and nature refuges in a bid to protect the state’s environment and lifestyle.

New additions to Queensland’s protected areas system will include the new Broad Sound Islands Conservation Park, parts of Yurol State Forest and Ringtail State Forest, a key turtle nesting site off Central Queensland’s coast and around 1,356-hectares towards the existing Mount Walsh National Park.

The move builds on the 2022-23 Budget’s $262.5 million commitment to expand the state’s network of protected areas.

At the time, the investment was said to see the creation of new national parks, while supporting the 17,000 jobs that rely on the tourism these protected areas generate.

“It means these critical ecosystems are now protected by legislation,” said Meaghan Scanlon, minister for environment.

“In total, some 14 million hectares across Queensland are protected under the Nature Conservation Act – an area more than double the size of the state of Tasmania.”

The sections of the Yurol State Forest and Ringtail State Forest will be converted to be part of Tewantin National Park on the Sunshine Coast, enabling the protection and preservation of the vulnerable wallum rocketfrog, wallum froglet and koala habitat.

While the Broad Sound Islands Conservation Park, created after the Palaszczuk Government last year purchased the Wild Duck Island tourism lease, will ensure the protection of  Eastern Australia’s largest flatback turtles nesting site.

South-west of Maryborough, the existing Mount Walsh National Park will be expanded by more than 1,300-hectares.

This follows the previously announced 40-hectares has added to the existing Mon Repos Conservation Park, which is home to a population of the state’s iconic loggerhead and flatback turtles.

“But of course we want to do more, which is why we’ve committed $262.5 million in the latest budget to expand and create new national parks, the largest ever investment in our national park network,” concluded Scanlon.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
SUSTAINABILITY

Forrests now Aus largest renewable energy investor

By
MINING billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest and his wife Nicola’s Squadron Energy, part of…
Read more
Share
SUSTAINABILITY

Lendlease help drive sustainability with EV

By
LENDLEASE is responding to the growing uptake of electric cars by delivering charging stations…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGSUSTAINABILITY

Real I.S. signs its largest-ever green lease with Aus govt

By
THE federal government has extended its lease over 19,000 sqm in the Melbourne CBD, owned by Real…
Read more
Share

RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford Boom or Bust? Which housing markets will perform in 2023? Home buyers set sail for The Gateway RBA governor apologises to Aussies over rate hikes AXA backs social and affordable build-to-rent housing