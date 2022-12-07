Qld protected land more than double the size of Tassie

A FURTHER 2,500-hectares of land has been added to Queensland’s network of national parks, conservation parks and nature refuges in a bid to protect the state’s environment and lifestyle.

New additions to Queensland’s protected areas system will include the new Broad Sound Islands Conservation Park, parts of Yurol State Forest and Ringtail State Forest, a key turtle nesting site off Central Queensland’s coast and around 1,356-hectares towards the existing Mount Walsh National Park.

The move builds on the 2022-23 Budget’s $262.5 million commitment to expand the state’s network of protected areas.

At the time, the investment was said to see the creation of new national parks, while supporting the 17,000 jobs that rely on the tourism these protected areas generate.

“It means these critical ecosystems are now protected by legislation,” said Meaghan Scanlon, minister for environment.

“In total, some 14 million hectares across Queensland are protected under the Nature Conservation Act – an area more than double the size of the state of Tasmania.”

The sections of the Yurol State Forest and Ringtail State Forest will be converted to be part of Tewantin National Park on the Sunshine Coast, enabling the protection and preservation of the vulnerable wallum rocketfrog, wallum froglet and koala habitat.

While the Broad Sound Islands Conservation Park, created after the Palaszczuk Government last year purchased the Wild Duck Island tourism lease, will ensure the protection of Eastern Australia’s largest flatback turtles nesting site.

South-west of Maryborough, the existing Mount Walsh National Park will be expanded by more than 1,300-hectares.

This follows the previously announced 40-hectares has added to the existing Mon Repos Conservation Park, which is home to a population of the state’s iconic loggerhead and flatback turtles.

“But of course we want to do more, which is why we’ve committed $262.5 million in the latest budget to expand and create new national parks, the largest ever investment in our national park network,” concluded Scanlon.