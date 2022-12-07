Schiavello woos myHomecare Group to M-City

SCHIAVELLO Group has secured The myHomecare Group at its $1 billion M-City mixed used complex in in Melbourne’s Outer East.

With the leading home care provider committing to a whole floor at the complex, spanning 1,753sqm, the office tower has reached 80% leased.

The myHomecare Group will join other tenants including Sigma Healthcare, Retail Zoo, the company behind major food outlets Boost Juice, Betty’s Burgers, Salsas Fresh Mex, and Cibo Espresso, and ReadyTech Holdings subsidiary Open Office.

Anthony Park and Gianni Macdonald from CBRE secured the tenancies on behalf of Schiavello.

“M-City has been the most successful office project in Melbourne’s Outer East in 2022, with over 10,000sqm of premium A-Grade office space leased,” said Park.

According to Park tenants were drawn to M-City’s ability to deliver tailor-designed fitouts on a full turn-key basis.

“Credit to Schiavello Group, M-City ticks all the boxes for office occupiers, incredible onsite amenities, car parking, and an offering that is flexible and can be adapted to meet specific tenant requirements,” added Park.

M-City was completed by Multiplex in July 2020 and delivers 18 hectares of built area in one of the largest single stage, master-planned community projects undertaken in Victoria to date.

The development includes four residential buildings ranging from three to 12 levels, comprising a total of 665 apartments, a bronze façade 4.5-star, 10 level hotel with 250 rooms to be operated by Park Royal, and an eight level commercial tower with some 14,000 sqm of A grade commercial space above a two-level retail podium.

This in addition to the 30,450sqm retail centre with 78 stores including Woolworths, Kmart, a six screen Village cinema complex, a medical centre and a childcare centre with a two-level carpark providing 2,000 spaces.