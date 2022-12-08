Subscribe now

My account

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Busiest auction weekend in over six months

By
Share

THIS weekend is shaping up to be the busiest auction week since late-May, with 2,710 homes scheduled to go under the hammer.

According to CoreLogic, this would mark the fifth consecutive week of activity increases with auction volumes up 7.2% on the previous week’s 2,537.

The week would still remain significantly down on the week in 2021, where a record 4,981 homes went to auction across the capital cities in what was the busiest auction week on record for CoreLogic, which commence in 2008.

Melbourne is expected to host the most auctions of the capitals, its most active since mid-June’s 1,266, at 1,207 scheduled.

That’s an increase in activity of 4.2% on the previous week, though 47.9% down from last year’s record breaking 2,318 auctions held.

Though Sydney’s auction schedule is still sitting under 1,000 homes at 988, this is the busiest week since late-May’s 1,109.

Again, while up 10.9% on last week’s 10.9%, annually activity is down 44.8% on the same week in 2021, which was also Sydney’s busiest auction week on record with 1,791 held.

Adelaide should host 190 auctions this week, its busiest since early-July’s 192, up 6.7% from last week’s 178.

Brisbane has 180 auctions scheduled, up 7.8% from last week’s 167, while Canberra has 143 scheduled, up 14.4% on the previous 125.

Perth has 10 homes scheduled to go under the hammer this week, while only one auction is scheduled for Tasmania.

If all goes as scheduled, this will build on last week’s auction results which saw the busiest period since early-June’s 2,644, at 2,537 auctions held.

Last week saw the combined capital city clearance rate up 1.4% to a final 57.8%, compared to the same time last year where the clearance rate sat at 66.3%.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Queensland rents surge by 22pc

By
WHILE house prices fell right across the country, renters did not get a reprieve, particularly in…
Read more
Share
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Kervale continues recording breaking run

By
BOUTIQUE property developer Kervale has smashed a second suburb record in Melbourne’s affluent…
Read more
Share
GOOGLE WEB STORIES

RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high

By
IT’S The Nightmare Before Christmas for Aussies with a home loan, with the Reserve Bank…
Read more
Share

MALAYSIAN DEVELOPER AIMS HIGH WITH… Perrottet unlocking sites to deliver 70k new dwellings RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford Boom or Bust? Which housing markets will perform in 2023? Home buyers set sail for The Gateway