Busiest auction weekend in over six months

THIS weekend is shaping up to be the busiest auction week since late-May, with 2,710 homes scheduled to go under the hammer.

According to CoreLogic, this would mark the fifth consecutive week of activity increases with auction volumes up 7.2% on the previous week’s 2,537.

The week would still remain significantly down on the week in 2021, where a record 4,981 homes went to auction across the capital cities in what was the busiest auction week on record for CoreLogic, which commence in 2008.

Melbourne is expected to host the most auctions of the capitals, its most active since mid-June’s 1,266, at 1,207 scheduled.

That’s an increase in activity of 4.2% on the previous week, though 47.9% down from last year’s record breaking 2,318 auctions held.

Though Sydney’s auction schedule is still sitting under 1,000 homes at 988, this is the busiest week since late-May’s 1,109.

Again, while up 10.9% on last week’s 10.9%, annually activity is down 44.8% on the same week in 2021, which was also Sydney’s busiest auction week on record with 1,791 held.

Adelaide should host 190 auctions this week, its busiest since early-July’s 192, up 6.7% from last week’s 178.

Brisbane has 180 auctions scheduled, up 7.8% from last week’s 167, while Canberra has 143 scheduled, up 14.4% on the previous 125.

Perth has 10 homes scheduled to go under the hammer this week, while only one auction is scheduled for Tasmania.

If all goes as scheduled, this will build on last week’s auction results which saw the busiest period since early-June’s 2,644, at 2,537 auctions held.

Last week saw the combined capital city clearance rate up 1.4% to a final 57.8%, compared to the same time last year where the clearance rate sat at 66.3%.