Equifax to anchor North Sydney office

KEPPEL REIT Management Limited and Lendlease have secured the anchor tenant for their new North Sydney office development in global data, analytics and technology company, Equifax.

Equifax will relocate from its two offices in North Sydney, uniting their workforce into one space. With Equifax leasing approximately 4,350sqm across levels five through seven or around a third of Blue & William’s net lettable area.

Acquired by Keppel REIT in December 2021, Blue & William will span 10-storeys and is named for the two street’s it straddles at the prime North Sydney intersection.

“Blue & William marks Keppel REIT’s strategic expansion into North Sydney. This major commercial district’s connectivity will be enhanced when the new Victoria Cross Metro Station linking North Sydney to Sydney CBD is completed in 2024,” said Koh Wee Lih, CEO at Keppel REIT Management.

“We are pleased that Equifax has chosen Blue & William as its preferred business address, reaffirming our positive sentiments on the North Sydney market. In line with Keppel REIT’s commitment towards sustainability, Blue & William is designed to be a smart and green office building, with tenant experience and wellness as a priority.”

Lendlease is developing and managing the office building, expanding its commercial development pipeline in the area.

“We’ve experienced strong interest in Blue & William as companies look to reconceptualise their work-based lifestyle, moving towards new, modern and sustainable buildings,” said Lisa Gordon, head of commercial development at Lendlease.

“With features like private outdoor terraces with harbour views and a landscaped wellness garden, our latest commercial development – together with Victoria Cross Tower – represent the next generation workplace as part of the future vision for North Sydney.”

The Woods Bagot-designed development will feature—in addition to the landscaped wellness garden—open spaces, an on-site café, premium lobby and end-of-trip facilities.

The building is targeting a 5 Star Green Star Design and As Built Rating by the Green Building Council of Australia, in addition to a 5.5 Stars National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS) Base Building Energy Rating.

Blue & William is expected to reach practical completion by mid-2023, having achieved structural completion September 2022.

Equifax is expected to move in from late-2023.