Redmond coughs up $2.8m for Coffs Harbour

SETTING a new regional record, Coffs Harbour’s the Coast Hotel has sold in an off-market deal to pub operator Charlie Redmond and family for $2.8 million.

The Coast Hotel sits on a 1,600sqm corner lot on the main thoroughfare of Coffs Harbour, 540km north of Sydney and 390km south of Brisbane.

The sale of the leasehold interest in the hotel includes a valuable late license with 15 gaming entitlements, a public bar, bistro and dinging area, beer garden, first floor trading area with a separate bar and 17 years left on the lease.

Kate MacDonald from JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group negotiated the sale to experienced publican, Charlie Redmond, who has been in the market for a new hotel asset since selling the Railway Hotel, Armidale earlier on in the year.

“Coffs Harbour was most certainly a target location for me. With a population of almost 60,000 people and growing, along with strong tourism drivers, it ticks a lot of the boxes,” said Redmond.

“I’m fortunate to be taking over a strong and established business and am excited to add my own touches to this vibrant community.

Coffs Harbour represents the fifth largest regional centre in NSW, with its positioning on the North Coast making it a lifestyle location with elevated activity over the summer.

“[The sale] reflects the biggest price for a stand-alone leasehold hotel in regional NSW, possibly ever. Despite changing economic conditions, this result showcases the continued resilience of the asset class,” said Macdonald.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality also negotiated the largest metropolitan leasehold sale in the state, with August’s transaction of the Glenquarie Tavern in Sydney’s south west for $28 million, after the asset hit the market for the first time since 1975.

Hotel assets are expected to continue to draw the eye of investors in the new year, according to Savills Australia’s 2023 Spotlight research report.

While JLL Hotels & Hospitality only last week sold the Rydalmere Tavern and Chelsea Hotel in a combined circa $100 million deal, in one of the largest pub sales of FY23 so far.