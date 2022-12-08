APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Seaford, VIC

A south east Melbourne bayside building purpose built for Westpac more than 30 years ago has sold for $1.875 million and will be transformed into a medical clinic.

CVA agents, Tim Cooney and Ian Angelico sold the standalone 357 sqm building nestled on an 893 sqm corner block that has been Westpac’s long-term home.

“Society has moved on from physical banking, so the time is right for this asset to move onto its next life. The corner-site exposure and car parking make this the perfect medical centre – something that will serve Seaford extremely well,” the agents said.

The property be repositioned, stripped and fitted and be owner occupied by ONA Medical.

Gordon, NSW

On Sydney’s Upper North Shore, a two-storey shop and office has sold under the hammer for $2 million.

The 165 sqm building has been occupied by Pizza Hut on the ground floor and solicitor notary David Milne above and was billed as an opportunity to owner occupy or invest.

Shead Property – Chatswood agents Rick Sombroek, Ivor Zhou and Bill Geroulis marketed 766 Pacific Highway.

Office

Ringwood, VIC

Legal firm Arnold Thomas & Becker are expanding their operations in the eastern Melbourne suburb of Ringwood, buying a single storey retail shop/office property in Melbourne’s east for $450,000.

The recently refurbished building at 10 Murray Place is located just off the Maroondah Highway and was sold by Gorman Kelly.

Milton, QLD

Labour Search has taken out a 12 month lease with an option over an inner Brisbane office. It agreed to pay a gross yearly rent of $31,440 for the 111 sqm suite at 4/27 Mayneview Street. Chase Commercial did the deal.