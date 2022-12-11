Qld cattle farmers increase stake with $100m buy

CENTRAL western Queensland breeding and fattening cattle property Sedgeford has sold for a reported price of up to $100 million on a walk-in, walk-out basis.

North Queensland cattle producers David and Gina Kane of Kane Cattle Co bought the 48,370-hectare property, including 5,500 head of mixed livestock and an extensive list of station plant.

According to Beef Central, the sale price came in between $70 million and $100 million.

Sedgeford has been owned by the Teys family for 32 years. They paid $4 million for the property in 1990 to the late Sir William Allen, a grazier who was also a National Party figure at both state and federal level and former Suncorp chairman.

Located 35 kilometres south east of Alpha, Sedgeford features good cattle country with a 7,000-head carrying capacity.

It has gently undulating heavy black soils, fertile pebbly ridges to red sandy loams growing brigalow, blackbutt, bauhinia, box, iron bark and bloodwood. Around 36,500 hectares has been cleared with buffel interspersed with black spear and kangaroo grass, with the balance timbered country.

The property is watered by a 30-kilometre dual frontage to the Native Companion Creek and 51 dams, 20 of which have been desilted and had silt traps constructed since 2013. A water system that comprises 15 tanks and 14 turkey nests supplying water to 54 troughs.

Brad Hanson of Hourn & Bishop Qld managed the expressions of interest campaign.