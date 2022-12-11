Subscribe now

My account

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Region portfolio gains $25m, cap rates expand

By
Share

Region Group (ASX:RGN) has announced a $25.8 million value increase in its investment property portfolio, following both acquisitions and disposals.

As at December 2022, RGN’s investment property portfolio grew to $4,486.7 million from June’s $4,460.9 million.

The movement follows a $131.2 million of 3.0% valuation decrease in like-for-like properties, in addition to $180.0 million in acquisitions completion.

In July 2022, RGN acquired a portfolio of five properties from Centuria at a weight average cap rate (WACR) of 5.66%.

RGN also disposed of $23.0 million in assets, with the sale of its Carrara, Queensland asset, which has been contracted for a $23.5 million sale. That’s an increase of 2.2% on the June 2022 book value, with the transaction expected to settle in early-2023.

The group’s valuation weighted average capitalisation rate also moved up 0.23% from 5.44% in June to 5.67%.

20 properties were independently valued for a $45.1 million decline in book value, for a WACR change of 0.26%.

While 70 properties were internally valued for a $86.1 million decline in book value, for a WACR change of 0.22%.

Region Group also announced its distribution payable for the period from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022 as 7.50 centres per stapled unit.

That’s up 4.2% from the half year ended 31 December 2021, but down 6.3% from the half year ended 30 June 2022.

Meanwhile, the group also appointed Antoinette “Toni” Milis as its non-executive director, as part of its board renewal process, effective from 8 December.

“We are delighted that Toni has accepted our offer to join the Board of RGN. She brings a wealth of property and financial services experience which will be of great value to the RDN Board,” said Steven Crane, chair at RGN.

Milis has worked with Lendlease Group for more than three decades, with experience across residential and mixed-use development, funding, property and facilities management, construction and infrastructure and design and project management.

Most recently at Lendlease, Milis was the executive of build to rent and affordable housing in Australia, leading development in the alternative asset classes.

“I congratulate Toni on her appointment, and look forward to her contribution as RGN continues to build on its success into the future,” concluded Crane.

While in her former role as head of Lendlease Communities Australia, Milis led the development of more than 25 large scale master planned communities, including the delivery of neighbourhood and towen centres.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Garda completes Mackay divestment

By
GARDA Property Group has completed the sale of its industrial property in Mackay for $35.5…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGREAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

HMC Capital joins pre-Christmas shopping rush

By
AFTER major retail transactions slowed to a trickle, another significant deal in the sector has…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGREAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Centuria Industrial and Morgan Stanley join forces

By
AUSTRALIA’S largest listed pureplay industrial fund Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) has…
Read more
Share

MALAYSIAN DEVELOPER AIMS HIGH WITH… Perrottet unlocking sites to deliver 70k new dwellings RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford Boom or Bust? Which housing markets will perform in 2023? Home buyers set sail for The Gateway