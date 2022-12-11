Region portfolio gains $25m, cap rates expand

Region Group (ASX:RGN) has announced a $25.8 million value increase in its investment property portfolio, following both acquisitions and disposals.

As at December 2022, RGN’s investment property portfolio grew to $4,486.7 million from June’s $4,460.9 million.

The movement follows a $131.2 million of 3.0% valuation decrease in like-for-like properties, in addition to $180.0 million in acquisitions completion.

In July 2022, RGN acquired a portfolio of five properties from Centuria at a weight average cap rate (WACR) of 5.66%.

RGN also disposed of $23.0 million in assets, with the sale of its Carrara, Queensland asset, which has been contracted for a $23.5 million sale. That’s an increase of 2.2% on the June 2022 book value, with the transaction expected to settle in early-2023.

The group’s valuation weighted average capitalisation rate also moved up 0.23% from 5.44% in June to 5.67%.

20 properties were independently valued for a $45.1 million decline in book value, for a WACR change of 0.26%.

While 70 properties were internally valued for a $86.1 million decline in book value, for a WACR change of 0.22%.

Region Group also announced its distribution payable for the period from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022 as 7.50 centres per stapled unit.

That’s up 4.2% from the half year ended 31 December 2021, but down 6.3% from the half year ended 30 June 2022.

Meanwhile, the group also appointed Antoinette “Toni” Milis as its non-executive director, as part of its board renewal process, effective from 8 December.

“We are delighted that Toni has accepted our offer to join the Board of RGN. She brings a wealth of property and financial services experience which will be of great value to the RDN Board,” said Steven Crane, chair at RGN.

Milis has worked with Lendlease Group for more than three decades, with experience across residential and mixed-use development, funding, property and facilities management, construction and infrastructure and design and project management.

Most recently at Lendlease, Milis was the executive of build to rent and affordable housing in Australia, leading development in the alternative asset classes.

“I congratulate Toni on her appointment, and look forward to her contribution as RGN continues to build on its success into the future,” concluded Crane.

While in her former role as head of Lendlease Communities Australia, Milis led the development of more than 25 large scale master planned communities, including the delivery of neighbourhood and towen centres.