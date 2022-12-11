WA pitch to become global data centre hub

WESTERN Australia is making a pitch to become the “southern hemisphere’s global hub for data centre operations” as data volumes required worldwide skyrocket.

The global volume of data is forecast to grow from 33 zettabytes in 2018 to 175 zettabytes by 2025.

This is expected to drive data centre growth in Australia by 4.6% per year until 2026.

The McGowan government has released a prospectus pitching the state as an ideal place to data centre operators to house their infrastructure due to its environmental, social and governance credentials.

“WA has the potential to become the southern hemisphere’s global hub for data centre operations, underpinning the digital supply chain for a range of industries and creating jobs for the state in this emerging area,” said State Development, Jobs and Trade Minister Roger Cook.

The government said the state’s “tech savvy workforce” grew by almost double the national average in 2021-22, and its industries are driving the creation and application of data through digital capabilities including high-performance supercomputing, the global Square Kilometre Array and autonomous operations in the resources sector.

“WA’s connectivity, low latency and proximity to the Asia Pacific region make the state a great place to invest. Through four international submarine cables, including the recently launched Oman Australia Cable, WA is well connected to major digital global economies of Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe,” it said.

Data centre operators active in Perth already include ASX-listed NextDC, which has two facilities in the city, and multiple centres across the country. In October it opened its biggest data centre yet – its third facility in Melbourne, in West Footscray, in which it will invest $1.5 billion.

Data centres are seeing a significant additional allocation of capital from investors, according to Cushman & Wakefield, and a CBRE report shows 31% of investors surveyed are interested in investing in the sector – that figure having sat at just 2% in 2018.

Australia’s data centre market is set to grow by 97% over the next three years, leading Asia Pacific in market growth. The Asia Pacific is set to become the world’s largest data centre region over the next decade. Among the top 10 data centre markets in the world are Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney, which is set to become home to the Asia Pacific’s largest single-campus hyperscale data centre outside of China after AirTrunk announced plans for a new facility late last year.