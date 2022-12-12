Deka lands new tenants at Eagle Street

THE Brisbane CBD is seeing a resurgence of activity, as more than 4,000sqm of space is leased in Deka’s 66 Eagle Street commercial building.

Fujitsu, a federal government agency and WT Partnership have each signed new leases for a combined total of 4,133sqm at the A-grade asset, this on top of recent renewals by QIC and McCullough Robertson for a total exceeding 11,00sqm.

Knight Frank and CBRE were co-appointed to negotiate the leasing deals at the asset.

“There is a resurgence in corporate office activity and requirements in the Brisbane CBD at present which is largely due to new workplace designs being implemented as part of a corporate strategy to create an appealing workplace environment for staff to return to the office,” said Mark McCann, leasing director at Knight Frank.

With leasing rates starting at $825/sqm, Fujitsu has committed to 837sqm on level 13, with the government agency leasing 2,920sqm across levels 18 and 19 and WT Partnership leasing 376sqm also on level 13.

“Assets positioned around the iconic Fig Tree precinct will continue to attract aspirational organisations seeking to improve staff/client engagement,” added Coen Riddle, associate director of investor leasing at CBRE.

Sitting within Brisbane’s Golden Triangle and boasting views of the Brisbane River, 66 Eagle Street sits within close proximity to amenities including multiple dining options, in addition to being within close access to all forms of public transport.

“Office assets like 66 Eagle Street that have invested in recent capital upgrades to enhance on-site amenity are benefiting from this renewed uptake in leasing activity,” added McCann.

The building has a total net lettable area of 32,115sqm and has recently been refurbished with a new lobby including concierge services, a ground floor café and retail offering, end-of trip facilities, green features by Junglefy, onsite parking for 211 vehicles and a gold rated wired score for internet connectivity.

“66 Eagle Street positions itself as an enticing office accommodation solution for high-calibre businesses who are drawn to its premium lobby experience combined with its unrivalled on-floor workplace opportunities,” concluded Riddle.

“The current focus on employee wellbeing as well as staff retention and attraction has led to many occupiers recentralising to core CBD locations such as 66 Eagle Street.”