APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Submit results to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au

 

Social Infrastructure

Birtinya, QLD

HealthCo Health & Wellness REIT has paid $28.9 million for a five-level health and wellbeing development within the $5 billion healthcare hub on the Sunshine Coast.

Vitality Village at 5 Discovery Court,  adjacent to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, was divested by joint-venture partners Be and Double R, which completed the building last year through builders McNab, on a fully-let yield of 6.5%.

Vitality Village opened in 2021 and has a gross floor area of 4,636 sqm. Commlink Australia, one of Queensland’s largest aged-care providers, occupies 35% of the building. Other tenants include Entag Group, Look Now Training, 121 Care, The Allied Health Team, Character Care, Sunshine Coast Respiratory & Sleep, Health Care Australia and Compass Institute.

CBRE did the deal.

 

Industrial

Chipping Norton, NSW

An industrial unit in Sydney’s south western suburbs has been sold with vacant possession under the hammer for $705,000.

The fitted-out former mechanic’s workshop and warehouse at Unit 23, 2 Barry Road has a building area of 142 sqm and a mezzanine office with storage space.

Vincent Stevens and Stefan Baudana of Raine & Horne Commercial – Liverpool marketed the property.

 

Slacks Creek, QLD

An investor picked up a 264 sqm industrial unit in Logan for $567,500 plus GST.

Donnelly & Associates sold 8/27 Allgas Street, which is located close to the M1 Motorway.

 

Balwyn North, VIC

A two-level building in Melbourne’s east leased to a chiropractor and a student tutor has sold for $1,680,000.

The sale price for the 250 sqm building at 279 Doncaster Road represented a 4.1% yield.

Gorman Allard Shelton’s Stephen Gorman and Dean Alexander sold the property.

