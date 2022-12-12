NSW bans rental bidding

A WEEK after NSW Minister for Fair Trading Victor Dominello revealed he would ask his department to look into the issue of rental bidding, the state government has doubled down and will make the practice illegal from this weekend.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said banning rent bidding would help prospective tenants secure housing in a tight rental property market in a fair way.

“It’s time to put an end to this practice and give more people security and certainty so they can plan for their future,” he said.

“The search for a rental property is tough enough without it turning into a bidding war that pushes people beyond their comfort level.” Perrottet said.

The government said the outlawing of solicited rent bidding, the practice where a landlord or agent invites, suggests or asks prospective tenants to increase their offer of rent for a property in order to secure it, will be made through urgent changes to regulations under the Property and Stock Agents Act 2002 and apply to all new listings from this Saturday, 17th December.

Dominello’s comments to The Daily Telegraph sparked the REINSW to challenge the government to tell the public how it will increase rental supply and accused it of a “dishonest and disgraceful” attempt to lie to consumers and tenants by painting the real estate industry as the cause of rental bidding and the state’s rental crisis.

“REINSW…issues the NSW government a challenge: provide actual detail to NSW voters outlining how many rental properties it will commit to delivering in the state, by when, and by what delivery method,” REINSW CEO Tim McKibbin said last week.

“Government’s landlord-bashing strategy has not helped with supply. It has had the opposite effect. A new strategy is needed.

“When a tenant offers an extra $20 a week in rent, it sounds good to a landlord whose repayments have gone up $1,000 a month.”

Minister Dominello said yesterday the reforms to regulations struck the right balance between the interests of renters, landlords and real estate agents.

“It can be very distressing for prospective tenants who have submitted a rental application only to be told to increase their offer to improve their prospects of securing a property.”

“From this weekend, agents will be prohibited from inducing a prospective tenant to offer an amount higher than that advertised for the property.” Dominello said.

“Further, real estate agents cannot advertise a property unless it specifies the rent payable for the property.”

He said NSW Fair Trading would work with real estate agents and landlords to ensure they are aware of and comply with the new regulations.

Over the last 12 months, the NSW population has grown by over 100,000 people while the number of rental properties has declined by 50,000, according to the REINSW. Sydney’s vacancy has been crunched to just 1.1%, SQM Research data shows.

Australian renters are facing an unsustainable market, as every capital saw a decline in affordability over 2022, according to SGS Economics & Planning.

With the state election looming in March next year, NSW Labor has also committed to banning the practise and criticised the government for not doing it sooner.

“For 12 years, this government has sidelined and ignored renters. Secret rent bidding is already outlawed in other states,” Labor’s better regulation and innovation spokesperson Courtney Houssos said.

NSW will join Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania to ban the practice. As a result only the Australian Capital Territory, the Northern Territory and South Australia still allow the practice.