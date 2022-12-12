WA expands Keystart and boosts social housing

WESTERN Australians will now be able to access home loans for properties worth up to $560,000 under the state government’s Keystart program, while Housing Minister John Carey announced a $60 million boost in funding to increase the number of social housing dwellings across the state.

As part of the dual announcements, options within the Keystart program have been expanded from homes up $480,000 for customers buying established homes in the Perth metro area, and $500,000 for regional areas.

The government said increased price limits reflect the rise in the cost of housing in recent years. Despite the recent sales boom, Perth house prices haven’t yet reached previous highs and remain the most affordable of any capital city, according to the Real Estate Institute of Australia.

“Keystart’s new price limits will give prospective homeowners more choice of where and what type of property they can buy,” said WA Premier Mark McGowan.

The new Keystart property price limit is now in effect. Price limits for properties in the Kimberley and Pilbara remain at $650,000 and $750,000 respectively.

Established in 1989, Keystart aims to make the housing market more accessible through a range of loans, such as low deposit loans, shared ownership loans or the recently announced Urban Connect loans, available for medium and high-density apartments.

On the same day it increased the Keystart price limit, the WA government announced it would draw an additional $60.1 million from the Social Housing Investment Fund that will boost the state’s Spot Purchasing program to $105.1 million and enable the acquisition of about 270 properties across the state this year.

The Spot Purchasing program involves selective acquisition of established homes and off-the-plan dwellings, as well as buy-back of shared equity homes, which are then repurposed by the Department of Communities for social housing programs.

This financial year 126 dwellings have already reached settlement, and this number is expected to grow to about 270 by the end of the financial year. The McGowan government is investing $2.4 billion over four years to deliver 3,300 additional social housing dwellings and homelessness services across WA.

There were 18,936 households on the social housing waitlist in WA as of May.

The government has also recently announced a 50% land tax concession for new build-to-rent projects commencing from July in 2023; stamp duty rebate of up to 100% for eligible off-the-plan apartment purchases; and planning reforms to include a density bonus for private projects which include 5% social housing.