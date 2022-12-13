Subscribe now

Childcare sector challenges remain for G8

DESPITE losses over the calendar year, G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) has seen steady improvements since the second quarter, reflecting recovery in occupancy and cost control after a bumpy year for childcare.

GEM’s year-to-date operating EBIT is at $71 million, down 7% from CY21’s $76 million, with YTD operating NPAT at $41 million, down 5% from $43 million this time last year.

This comes after the national childcare centre operator posted an interim operating EBIT of $21.0 million and statutory profit fell of $8.5 million in August, following the immediate impacts of the floods and the ongoing recovery from COVID-19 on the sector,

Net debt has also remained flat since H1, sitting at $87 million, with operating cashflows from July to November generating circa $53 million, funding capex circa $26 million, dividends circa $8 million and buyback circa $18 million.

Average core occupancy for the year to 30 November has started to recover, lifting 0.1% from CY21 to 70.8%.

Since then, “spot” core occupancy has also lifted, up 1% from CY21 at 77.3% for the week ending 4 December 2022.

While this is still down 1.3% on CY19 occupancy levels, the gap continues to narrow, excluding South Australia, which saw declines of 6.1% and from CY21 to CY22.

Over the year, the ACT saw the greatest improvement, climbing back up 3.3% to 61.8% occupancy. Though the national capital has the further to recover by a significant margin, sitting 20.4% down on CY19 levels.

Both WA and QLD “spot” occupancy is still up on CY19, respectively growing 4.2% to 78% and 1.7% to 84.7% as at the week ending 4 December 2022.

In VIC “spot” occupancy is currently at 74.7%, SA at 74.6% and NSW at 78.6%, respectively down 2.3%, 7.2% and 0.5% from CY21.

