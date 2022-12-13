Subscribe now

My account

Photo: tktktk
GENERAL NEWS

Bourke Street Mall excluded from David Jones sale

By
Share

THE circa $125 million sale of David Jones is reportedly nearing completion, and will exclude its Bourke Street Mall department store in Melbourne.

According to The Australian, private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners could agree to the deal as early as this week, having been in exclusive due diligence for weeks.

South Africa-based Woolworths Holdings acquired David Jones in 2014 for $2.1 billion but has made major writedowns as the department store chain suffered amid retail headwinds such as online shopping, and more recently the impact of COVID.

Woolworths sold off the David Jones menswear store at 299 Bourke Street two years ago for $121 million, and retained, combined and reworked the offering at its larger store opposite, while following that up with the $510 million divestment of its Elizabeth Street store in Sydney.

In a similar move, that store had reopened at the end of 2019 year following a $200 million revamp resulting from David Jones selling its menswear building at 77 Market Street for $360 million in 2016 with intentions to overhaul the adjacent offering.

Woolworths could hold on to the remaining Bourke Street Mall store.

Shortly before a campaign was launched for 299 Bourke Street, Woolworths revealed it would slash David Jones floor space by 20% by 2026, including via negotiations with landlords that could include breaking of leases. David Jones has more than 40 stores across the country, many with long-term leases.

Allegro Funds had reportedly offered $400 million for David Jones earlier this year before slashing its offer in half after due diligence.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
GENERAL NEWS

SA's Woolworths says David Jones not for sale

By
DAVID Jones’ parent company Woolworths Holdings has poured cold water on speculation that it is…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGCORONAVIRUS COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The economy needs office workers to return

By
IT is important workers return to offices, not only for a lively CBD but for the thousands of…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGCORONAVIRUS COVID-19 PANDEMIC

David Jones no longer has appetite for food in VIC

By
A SIGNIFICANT fall in CBD activity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has forced high end department…
Read more
Share

New York Fifth Ave reclaims mantle APJ’s Talking Property with Nick Bullick MALAYSIAN DEVELOPER AIMS HIGH WITH… Perrottet unlocking sites to deliver 70k new dwellings RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford