Sydney vacancies plunge as agents hit out at rental bidding ban

THE rental crisis in New South Wales continues to deepen across the state, as 2022 sees the Sydney market tighten to historical lows, leaving tenants with little room to move.

According to the latest REINSW Vacancy Rate Survey, Sydney’s overall rate has fallen from 1.8% in October to just 1.6% in November, compared to last December’s 2.8%.

Sydney hasn’t seen rates this low in almost a decade, since November 2013.

“The latest REINSW Vacancy Rate Survey results show that securing a rental property continues to be very challenging for tenants across New South Wales,” said Tim McKibbin CEO at REINSW.

“In November, residential vacancies dropped across the state, with most metropolitan and regional areas continuing to experience diminishing stock levels coupled with unprecedented demand.”

While the Hunter region saw an increase of 0.4% to 1.5% over the month, up on December 2021’s 1.2%. The Illawarra region reported a dramatic 0.7% decline to 1.1%, after a strong bump of 1.2% to 2.4% in September.

“And across all other regional areas, only the Central Coast, Central West and Murrumbidgee areas saw slight improvements in the availability of rental accommodation. Vacancies in every other regional area fell in November,” added McKibbin.

McKibbin said that this data shows that NSW is in the middle of an “extreme rental crisis”, the extent of which hasn’t been seen in the state for decades.

Adding that many tenants are choosing to stay in their current housing situation, despite rent hikes mounting on top of other rising cost of living pressures, as there is little guarantee of finding other suitable accommodation.

Landlords on the other hand are in many cases choosing to sell off their investment properties, with no rental stock entering the market in its place.

“There is simply not enough housing to cope with demand and this is putting tremendous pressure on the rental market. What we’re currently experiencing is truly unprecedented,” concluded McKibbin.

Nov- 22 Oct- 22 Sep- 22 Aug- 22 Jul- 22 Jun- 22 May- 22 Apr- 22 Mar- 22 Feb- 22 Jan- 22 Dec- 21 SYDNEY Inner 1.6% 2.3% 2.1% 2.2% 2.2% 2.9% 2.3% 2.1% 2.6% 2.8% 3.4% 3.7% Middle 1.3% 1.1% 1.1% 1.2% 1.4% 1.4% 1.6% 3.3% 2.7% 2.4% 2.9% 2.9% Outer 1.8% 1.7% 1.5% 1.6% 1.6% 1.5% 1.6% 1.7% 1.7% 1.5% 1.5% 1.8% Total 1.6% 1.8% 1.6% 1.7% 1.7% 2.0% 1.8% 2.3% 2.2% 2.1% 2.5% 2.8% HUNTER Newcastle 2.4% 2.2% 2.5% 1.7% 2.0% 2.5% 3.0% 2.0% 1.5% 1.9% 1.8% 2.1% Other 1.3% 0.7% 1.1% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% 0.9% 1.6% 0.8% 1.1% 0.8% 0.9% Total 1.5% 1.1% 1.4% 1.4% 1.6% 1.7% 1.3% 1.7% 1.0% 1.2% 1.0% 1.2% ILLAWARRA Wollongong 0.8% 2.3% 1.1% 1.1% 0.2% 0.8% 0.8% 0.4% 0.7% 0.4% 0.4% 0.8% Other 1.3% 1.3% 3.5% 1.2% 2.0% 1.0% 1.2% 2.0% 0.5% 1.8% 0.5% 1.8% Total 1.1% 1.8% 2.4% 1.2% 1.2% 0.9% 1.0% 0.3% 0.6% 1.1% 0.5% 1.2% REGIONS Albury 0.4% 0.9% 0.7% 1.0% 1.2% 0.5% 1.0% 0.4% 0.6% 1.1% 0.5% 0.5% Central Coast 1.5% 1.1% 1.4% 1.2% 1.3% 2.1% 1.0% 1.4% 1.3% 0.7% 1.1% 1.1% Central West 1.0% 0.9% 0.6% 0.7% 1.0% 1.3% 0.6% 0.6% 0.4% 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% Coffs Harbour 1.1% 1.8% 1.3% 1.6% 1.5% 1.5% 1.8% 1.6% 1.4% 1.6% 0.7% 0.8% Mid-North Coast 0.8% 1.2% 1.2% 1.0% 2.2% 2.1% 1.9% 1.5% 1.3% 1.1% 1.0% 0.7% Murrumbidgee 2.3% 2.2% 1.7% 0.4% 1.5% 0.8% 1.8% 1.2% 0.9% 0.3% 0.7% 0.6% New England 0.7% 1.0% 1.6% 1.2% 0.7% 1.2% 0.9% 1.5% 1.0% 0.7% 0.9% 1.1% Northern Rivers 0.4% 4.6% 5.3% 4.1% 2.0% 1.3% 0.7% 1.4% 0.8% 0.7% 0.6% 1.1% Orana 1.7% 1.8% 1.9% 1.5% 1.9% 1.6% 1.5% 1.7% 1.7% 1.7% 1.6% 1.5% Riverina 0.8% 0.9% 0.5% 0.4% 0.5% 0.6% 0.5% 0.6% 0.4% 0.6% 0.9% 0.6% South Coast 1.7% 1.9% 2.0% 2.0% 1.9% 1.5% 1.3% 1.1% 2.4% 1.4% 0.9% 0.4% South Eastern 0.4% 1.1% 3.6% 2.1% 1.0% 1.5% 2.0% 1.2% 1.8% 2.9% 1.3% 0.81%

Meanwhile the government will ban the practice of rental bidding from this weekend.

The move has been labelled a political headline-grabbing by the REINSW.

“The NSW Government’s move to ban ‘rental bidding’ is the latest and most hollow attempt in its ongoing, dishonest campaign to position itself as the saviour of tenants.

“For Government to acknowledge that its ‘ban’ won’t stop tenants from offering more reveals its motivation as purely political. This headline-grabbing move will not help a single tenant find a rental,” said McKibbin.

“Tenants struggling to find a home expect and deserve more, as the Government’s strategy of blaming landlords and agents is clearly not working.

“Government is not saving tenants. It is condemning them to a rental market that is becoming increasingly more difficult every day,” he concluded.