Retail spending last hurrah

INTEREST rate hikes and higher prices slowed growth and dampened the outlook for consumer activity in November amid a “last hurrah” for household spending, according to Commonwealth Bank (CBA), and businesses are expecting conditions to weaken materially in 2023, data from NAB shows.

The latest CommBank Household Spending Intentions (HSI) Index – combines CBA payments data and Google Trends search information – rose by 1.9% in November, led increased spending on transport, retail, and health and fitness.

Retail spending jumped 6.4% over the month, with Black Friday sales driving an 8% increase in the last week of November as consumers brought forward their Christmas spending. The monthly result was similar to 2021 but weaker than both 2020 and 2019.

CBA chief economist Stephen Halmarick said Index’s narrow rise in November “could be something of a ‘last hurrah’”, with underlying spending trends showing households are hesitant to spend too much as interest rate hikes flow through in increased bills and higher prices.

The Index’s annual rate of increase more than halved from 7.5% in October to 3.2%, down from a peak of 15.2% in August.

“This year’s Black Friday results continue to show a clear shift in recent years for shoppers to bring forward their Christmas spending and make the most of the sales on offer,” Halmarick said.

CBA’s latest consumer research shows that 61% of Australians are planning to spend less on Christmas this year, while 73% say they have cut back on discretionary “nice to have” items, and 69% are looking for ways to make money go further including preparing ahead and shopping on sale.

The Reserve Bank has lifted the official interest rate in eight consecutive months, taking the rate from a record low of 0.1% to a 10-year high of 3.1% last week.

Meanwhile, business confidence turned negative in November, according to NAB’s latest Monthly Business Survey, falling below an index level of 0 for the first time since December last year.

Business confidence fell to -4 points, led by 10-point falls in manufacturing, construction and retail. In trend terms, confidence is now negative in retail, finance, business and property, recreation and personal, and transport and utilities.

“The gap between current business conditions and business confidence is now at a record level in the history of the survey – with the exception of March 2020 – pointing to heightened concerns about the resilience of the economy in the period ahead as inflation and higher rates begin to weigh on consumers,” said NAB chief economist Alan Oster, adding that firms have become “increasingly pessimistic about the future as they look ahead to a slowing global economy and a period of weaker consumption”.

ANZ economists Madeline Dunk and Catherine Birch said the findings of the survey confirm the RBA’s expectation it will need “to increase interest rates further over the period ahead” to bring inflation back down to target.

ANZ retained its expectation that the RBA will take the cash rate to 3.85% by May.

Price growth measures remain elevated with overall price growth at 2.0% in quarterly terms. Retail prices growth edged up to 2.9%, while recreation and personal services price growth slowed slightly to 1.4%.