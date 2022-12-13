Western Sydney Uni unveils high-rise campus

THE Western Sydney University has showcased its new $340 million high-rise Bankstown City campus with an official celebration attended by Federal Minister for Education Jason Clare MP ahead of the campus commencing teaching in early 2023.

Developed in partnership with Walker Corporation, the campus will have capacity for up to 10,000 students and 1,000 staff, and deliver an estimated $140 million a year in additional economic uplift to Canterbury-Bankstown and Western Sydney.

The 18-storey campus comprises 26,000 sqm of facilities with nine floors dedicated to university teaching, learning and research, complemented by nine levels of premium commercial office space and has been awarded a 6-Star Green Star design rating.

“Western Sydney University is proud to partner with Walker Corporation to deliver transformational infrastructure in the heart of the region’s key growth centres, helping to reinvent our cities’ public spaces where people gather to work, live, socialise and learn,” said vice-chancellor and president, Professor Barney Glove.

Jason said, “This used to be a council car park. Now it will be a university campus home to 10,000 students. This is the sort of change I want to see more of in Western Sydney.”

Undergraduate and postgraduate courses in fields such as teacher education, psychology, arts and humanities, business, accounting, IT and non-clinical health areas, as well as the University’s College pathway programs, will be offered at the Bankstown City campus.