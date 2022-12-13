New planning policy for schools

SCHOOLS would need to be developed on strategically located sites with at least three street frontages, and developers must engage with the Department of Education.

(DoE) early in the planning process, according to new policy guidelines unveiled by the Western Australian government.

The new planning policy has come into effect and will guide the location and selection of development sites for new government and private schools across the state.

The policy requires school sites to be strategically located – with a minimum of three street frontages – and must consider bikes, scooters, and other transport modes to improve neighbourhood traffic networks and road safety.

Sites must also be large enough to cater for childcare or education support facilities where required.

“Developers will be required to engage with the DoE early in the planning process, to ensure government school sites are unencumbered and able to be developed, reducing the cost to taxpayers and enabling more efficient delivery of schools,” said Planning Minister Rita Saffioti.

The policy also includes a reduced ratio of one government primary school per 1,500 lots, meaning early engagement will enable the DoE to manage enrolments at new schools.

“This policy addresses many issues experienced in the delivery of new schools in residential communities, and will ensure future schools are located in areas that support improved traffic networks, associated services, and incur less cost and barriers to construction,” Saffioti said.

“It provides clarity for developers on the requirements for site selection for schools when master planning a new community, or alternatively sets a more equitable formula for calculating developer contributions in circumstances where allocation of land is not an option.”

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said the government wanted a policy that would ensure consideration was given to co-located childcare and education support needs when planning for new schools.

The new policy can be found online here.