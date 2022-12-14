APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site, hotel and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

Pinkenba, QLD

A 19-unit industrial complex in Brisbane’s north eastern suburbs, close to Brisbane Airport, has sold out for more than $17.5 million.

Located at 15 Holt Street, the brand-new complex was completed by a local developer in 2019, with titles issued in July 2020. Units range from 198 to 370 sqm and were sold to 11 owner occupiers and seven investors, with one buyer combining two units to create a 577 sqm space.

The properties were marketed by Ray White Commercial TradeCoast agents Jack Gwyn and Jared Doyle, and Ray White Commercial Milton agent Maclay Kenman.

“Marketing commenced on an open basis in mid-2019 but despite a few early transactions, the internet was flooded with ads from many agencies creating a false sense of oversupply which stalled transactions,” Gwyn said.

Ray White Commercial TradeCoast and Ray White Commercial Milton took over marketing on a joint exclusive basis in February 2021 and sold the final 16 units in a shorter time frame than the first three sales, the agents said.

Hotel & Hospitality

Carnarvon, WA

Australia’s largest regional accommodation provider, G’day Group, has expanded its Western Australian footprint with the acquisition of Wintersun Caravan and Tourist Park on the state’s mid north coast.

The 4.7-hectare freehold is nearby to UNESCO world heritage listed sites and tourist destinations Ningaloo Reef and Shark Bay.

The property, which will be renamed Discovery Parks Carnarvon, is the largest holiday park in Carnarvon and was added to the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame in 2021.

Along with 173 tourist sites and 19 cabins, the park includes a swimming pool, recreation shed, grass bowling green, playground and jumping pillow.

“Carnarvon is a hugely popular destination for the caravan and camping community with more than half a million domestic visitor nights each year, around half of which are in holiday parks,” said G’day Group chief investment officer, Amanda Baldwin.

G’day Group will initially invest around $1 million on the property, including installing new lighting and signage throughout the park, new playground equipment and a shade sail over the swimming pool.

Warwick. QLD

An off-market approach by a buyer has seen regional Queensland’s Horse and Jockey Hotel Motel change hands for the first time in 26 years.

Savills’ Leon Alaban and Tony Bargwanna sold the property for owner and operator Mr Corks Liquor Group.

The Horse and Jockey has income streams across public bar, bistro, beer garden, gaming room (22 EGMs), TAB and Keno facilities, accommodation and a drive-through bottleshop.

It is positioned on a 3,503 sqm site in the heart of Warwick, a block from National Highway 15 and 130 kilometres south-west of Brisbane.

The original burning hotel burnt down in the mid 1960s, before being rebuilt in 1967.

Mr Corks Liquor Group purchased the site in 1996 from rugby league player Harry Bath who turned to coaching after his career wound up in 1959 and guided St George to premierships in 1977 and 1979 and Australia to a World Cup victory at home in 1968.

Mr Corks Liquor Group conducted major renovations to the main hotel building, reinstating 10 rooms attached to the main building, remodelling the bar and refurbishing the interior area, while 22 rooms fully were renovated in 2006 and the gaming room upgraded in 2019.

Development & Land

Butler, WA

ASX-listed Axiom Properties has purchased the first of three pad sites it conditionally agreed to buy in July 2019 from Woolworths’ development arm, Fabcot.

The paid sites sit alongside the company’s newly completed large format centre that it sold to the Lester Group, as well as the existing Woolworths Shopping Centre.

Axiom funded the $995,400 land purchase from existing cash reserves and has commenced a marketing campaign and is working with several key potential lessees on the site.

It expects the outstanding subdivision conditions with respect to the two remaining pad sites to be satisfied by Fabcot in the March quarter and will therefore look to settle these purchases once the subdivision/s have been satisfied. Axiom will likely fund the circa $3.5 million land purchases from existing cash reserves.

Office

Perth, WA

GDI have secured global engineering, construction and services company, Subsea7, as a new full floor tenant at their Westralia Square asset in the Perth CBD.

Subsea7 has committed the entirety of level 15 of Westralia Square at 141 St Georges Terrace, which spans 1,882.2sqm with a brand new fit-out built by Ryder Projects.

Jemma Hutchinson, national director of office leasing at Colliers, brokered the off-market deal, which reflects strong market sentiment and ongoing tenant expansion across a range of sectors.

“Tenants are still seeking that flight to quality and the larger floor plates are starting to be of high demand again as the office market heats up with expansion needs,” said Hutchinson.

“Understanding an expanding tenant’s requirement and finding a solution that works for all parties. On top of this, a workplace which encourages staff to enjoy the office and an open environment for a staff hub were some of the key selling features of Level 15, Westralia Square.”

Sitting adjacent from Brookfield Place and sitting within access of major transport hubs, cultural, dining and retail offerings, Westralia Square was purchased by GDI in 2017 for $216.25 million and has recently undergone a major refurbishment and upgrade.

The asset is now approaching full occupancy, with the remaining top four floors currently under advanced negotiations.

“Jemma has done a magnificent job in concluding this transaction. Her understanding of both our needs and that of the tenant was the catalyst to a win / win outcome,” said Steve Gillard, managing director at GDI.

Colliers has now leased more than 9,982sqm of direct brokered deals since launching its WA business in January this year.

While in August, GDI Property Group posted a near-$46 million increase in full-year profit from operations after big gains in property value, with a $49 million increase net fair value gain on investment properties to $51.4 million.