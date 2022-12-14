Data shows Adelaide can unlock affordable housing

SUBDIVIDING houses across metro Adelaide could be the key to unlocking more affordable opportunities to buy in areas that already include high levels of local amenity and infrastructure.

According to The Real Estate Institute of South Australia (REISA) has released its second quarterly Viewpoints report, infill development through subdivision encourages urban renewal, improves housing affordability and crucially locates more houses near existing services.

The report includes unique algorithms by South Australian property data company, PointData, to determine best use and potential yield for land allotments.

With only 13% of Adelaide properties currently valued at under $450,000, urban infill could expand this, while also providing a way for vendors and developers to generate greater value from their properties.

“This is valuable information that could be used by government to undertake projects that provide more affordable housing for more people” said Cain Cooke, chair at REISA.

While the opportunities for such for subdivision in Adelaide’s inner eastern and southern suburbs, due to the preservation of heritage character, many do exist in suburbs such as Parafield Gardens, Glynde, North Haven, Hope Valley, Morphett Vale and Seaton, which possess between 40-60% subdividable properties.

Charleston, Reynella East and Elizabeth Grove in particular hold a high rate of subdividable properties, at 73%, 80% and 91% respectively.

The report also found that South Australia is yet to see a declines in the property market at the rate seen across the eastern states, with the median sale price holding stable over the last three months.

CoreLogic recently named Adelaide’s resilience as one of the consistent features of the 2022 market, with prices are down -0.9% from the July peak but dwelling values across the city still 13.4% above the level recorded at the same time in 2021.

“Questions surrounding continuing interest rate rises mean that there is still uncertainty on the future but the resilient nature of our property market means that South Australians should still be feeling good about the opportunities available to them,” concluded Cooke.