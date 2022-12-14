Aviva hires new head of real assets research

GLOBAL asset management business Aviva Investors has appointed David Hedalen as head of real assets research.

Based in London, Hedalen will report to Melanie Collett, managing director, asset management, real assets, at Aviva Investors, and be responsible for providing strategic research leadership across the full breadth of Aviva Investors’ £43 billion real assets platform.

He has over 15 years’ experience in UK and European real assets research, most recently spending 12 years at abrdn where he was head of UK and European investment strategy for real estate. He has also held roles at Investment Property Databank and M&G Investments.

Hedalen is co-chair of the European Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles (INREV) Asset Level Index, and a member of the IPF Research Steering Committee.

Brett Jackson, managing director, Australia at Aviva Investors, said, “David brings a wealth of research experience and expertise which will be of great benefit to Australian clients looking to invest in European real assets”.

Daniel McHugh, chief investment officer, Real Assets, at Aviva Investors, said, “David’s expertise in developing research aligned to commercial objectives and client needs will be critical in shaping the real assets research team’s work around key investment trends, our relative-value process, as well as the market and sector-level analysis which helps to drive investment activity across the entirety of our real assets platform”.