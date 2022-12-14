Magid sells hotel to Indonesian family

SINGAPORE-based Invictus Developments is targeting $500 million worth of investments in hotels, primarily across the eastern seaboard, following its first acquisition of the 5-star Harbour Rocks Hotel in Sydney.

Invictus Developments, run by the Indonesian billionaire Karim family, is making its first acquisition outside of Singapore with the $40 million purchase of the 59-room Harbour Rocks Hotel.

Located at Harrington Street in the Rocks, the Harbour Rocks is managed by MGallery by Sofitel, part of the Accor Group, and has a history dating back to 1887 when it was first used as Evans Stores.

Sydney-based property investment management group, Intergen Property Group, advised Invictus Developments on the acquisition and investment management of the hotel.

“We are committed to further investment across Australia’s eastern seaboard in the coming years, which is recovering strongly from the pandemic with both local and international tourism,” said Chayadi Karim, principal of Invictus Developments.

STR data shows Sydney hotels were at 74% occupancy in October, while daily average rates had lifted 48% year-on-year to $271.

“Focusing on hospitality investments in key gateway markets across Asia Pacific, we aspire to build and value-add to a portfolio of boutique and upper upscale hotels in Singapore, Indonesia, Australia and Japan.”

Invictus Developments is planning upgrades to the buildings and enhancements in the hotel’s facilities, such as their food and beverage offerings, he said.

The Harbour Rocks Hotel sales campaign was conducted by JLL.

“We are seeing a resurgence in hotel activity across Australian capital cities as international and interstate travel returns, with Sydney leading the way,” Mark Durran, of JLL said.

The Harbour Rocks Hotel is close to the Overseas Passenger Terminal, Opera House and Museum of Contemporary Art.

On the sell side of the deal was Robert Magid, film producer and owner of The Australian Jewish News, who last week listed for sale the iconic retail and hospitality precinct Manly Wharf, which could fetch over $80 million.

Magid’s TMG Developments is selling a $400 million portfolio which includes the Hotel Lindrum in Melbourne and a major Mulgrave development site, as part of an intergenerational change in the structure of the family owned company.