SUSTAINABILITY

EG commits to “real zero” action on decarbonisation

EG has committed to “real zero” carbon by 2030, and will take track live carbon data from the energy grid in its approach to climate action.

EG – which has $5.1 billion under management on behalf of super funds and private wealth clients – says its Real Zero white paper details the inaccuracies of today’s outdated carbon accounting practices and why accessing live carbon data from the energy grid is a more appropriate way of tracking and reducing emissions.

“Considering the ever-changing carbon quantity of energy creates new opportunities for emissions reductions. This allows EG to advance beyond net zero, eschewing bulk purchasing of carbon offsets and Renewable Energy Certificates, which can be used to ‘net off’ total emissions at zero,” EG said.

Ian Lieblich, EG’s head of ESG, said, “Climate change remains the defining challenge of our generation.

“This approach allows us to reach zero carbon without the integrity and additionality concerns posed by carbon offset use.”

EG said demand management, load shifting, and 24/7 renewable energy use are the new emissions reduction opportunities that will assist in decarbonising the Australian energy grid.

“This is a crucial step along the road to zero carbon cities, and we hope to see wider take up of this approach in the future,” said Green Building Council of Australia’s head of market transformation, Jorge Chapa.

