Floods hit property values, but they will recover

MAJOR floods throughout Australia in the past 12-18 months has been detrimental to large parts of the country and on the property market.

NSW has largely copped the most impactful floods, with low-lying areas in Sydney getting the brunt of the damage. These areas in south-west and north-west Sydney along the Hawkesbury-Nepean and Georges River in particular have really struggled with back to back floods in 2021 and 2022. Agents in NSW have dealt with notable buyer hesitancy in areas that have shown to be flood-prone with these recent disasters. “It is clear that climate change has increased the severity and frequency of these flooding events. We suspect what will play a bigger role long term though is the cost of insurance in these parts,” says Herron Todd White (HTW) director Shaun Thomas.

While in the short-term interest will certainly dwindle in these flood-prone areas, it’s been evident in the past that value can return to where it was despite these weather events. Following the devastating floods in Queensland in 2011, prices understandably dropped, before eventually rising and recovering just a few years later.

Southern Sydney is one of the safer places in Sydney, less likely to be affected by major flooding with their prices still staying strong as a result.

Some places in NSW received more media coverage as they were towns that struggled to a significantly worse extent, such as Lismore. Lismore had two floods within months of each over 10m high, with one in February, 2022 breaking their all-time record. Houses in flood-prone areas that might have gone for $500,000 there would now be slashed by 50% to around $230,000 to $250,000 – with everything gutted from the inside.

In Queensland, despite low-lying areas such as Oxley, Rocklea and Bundamba prone to flooding, sales have still risen due to their low value. Director David Notley concludes that costs to rebuild have a lot to do with it.

“…The cost to repair improvements is relatively affordable compared to rebuilding. That said, owners are more inclined to sell in these cheaper suburbs as often they can’t afford the rebuild and holding costs,” he said.

Rocklea achieve an average of $620,000 for non-flood-affected homes, with gutted homes often going for $400,000 – a 30% decrease.

After the major flooding event in February 2022, a number of other areas have recorded a hit in the property market, says associate director Jerusha King.

“The low-lying suburbs of Chinderah, Tweed Heads West, Bogangar, Fingal Head and Kingscliff have seen evidence of a slowdown in transactions and some distressed sales of flood impacted and damaged properties,” King said.

King also mentions how there is a buyback scheme in place, delivered by the Queensland government which has become a hot topic among vendors in the area.

“On 28 October 2022, the state and federal government announced the $800 million Northern Rivers Resilient Homes Package in conjunction with the Resilient Land Program. The Resilient Homes Package includes voluntary buybacks of homes and land, house raising or house retrofitting with eligible homeowners being contacted as soon as November 2022 or applying online.”

“At this time, it is a little early to determine what the details of the buyback scheme will involve or who will be eligible. So far, the only guidelines are Northern Rivers residents located in the most vulnerable areas where major flooding would pose a catastrophic risk to life. It has been presumed that the buyback scheme will be house values prior to the flood event in February and March 2022, however it is not clear at this stage.”

“The Resilient Land Program is available to landowners with land area of two hectares or greater of adjoining developable land to provide more housing options in the Northern Rivers that is flood free.”

Victoria has escaped flooding to the levels of what NSW and Queensland have grown accustomed to in recent years however it is forecast that the number of homes in high-risk positions from dangerous weather events is set to increase in the coming years. Recently, the region of Echuca/Moama suffered a severe flooding event and is likely to experience decreases in value across the next 18 months.

According to HTW director Graeme Whyte, it will be much harder to find bidders for properties following the floods.

“We anticipate longer selling periods for both residential and rural properties due to the economic uncertainty and a stigma around flood affected areas.