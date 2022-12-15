APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Development & Land

Ryde, NSW

A Northern Sydney block with approval for 72 apartments, a café and medical centre over five levels has sold under the hammer for $10.5 million.

CBRE’s Lord Darkoh, Alex Mirzaian and Raymond Ahsan were appointed to sell the property by John Vouris and Kathleen Vouris of Hall Chadwicks as receivers and managers.

The 2-4 Pope Street property currently includes a massage clinic, four-bedroom house, and a unit block with 12 apartments, on 1,447 sqm at the doorstep of Top Ryde Shopping Centre. Gross holding income is $194,440 per year.

The approved plans have a gross floor area of 2,605 sqm.

Industrial

Guildford, NSW

A rectangular block in western Sydney has sold at auction for $1,215,000, while the next-door warehouse fetched $1.63 million.

Both improved 6 Cann Street property and 8 Cann Street were offered with vacant possession. Number 6 has a 317 sqm warehouse and office with a 3.6-metre clearance, while number 8 spans 409 sqm of land. The properties are 350 metres from the Yennora distribution centre.

Ray White Commercial – Western Sydney marketed the properties.

Kensington, VIC

An inner north west Melbourne 107 sqm industrial unit with three car spaces has been leased at a commencing net rental rate of $308 per sqm.

Gorman Kelly brokered the deal at 27a Stubbs Street.

Retail

Camberwell, VIC

A café in Melbourne’s inner eastern suburbs has sold for $975,000, on a yield of 4.02%.

A local Boroondara couple bought the newly renovated building at 393 Camberwell Road, home to Thirty Mill, which is subject to a five-year lease plus options and an annual net rental of $40,170.

GormanKelly’s Nick Breheny and Manny Galanos sold the property.