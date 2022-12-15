Subscribe now

2-4 Pope Street
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Development & Land

Ryde, NSW

A Northern Sydney block with approval for 72 apartments, a café and medical centre over five levels has sold under the hammer for $10.5 million.

CBRE’s Lord Darkoh, Alex Mirzaian and Raymond Ahsan were appointed to sell the property by John Vouris and Kathleen Vouris of Hall Chadwicks as receivers and managers.

The 2-4 Pope Street property currently includes a massage clinic, four-bedroom house, and a unit block with 12 apartments, on 1,447 sqm at the doorstep of Top Ryde Shopping Centre. Gross holding income is $194,440 per year.

The approved plans have a gross floor area of 2,605 sqm.

 

Industrial

Guildford, NSW

A rectangular block in western Sydney has sold at auction for $1,215,000, while the next-door warehouse fetched $1.63 million.

Both improved 6 Cann Street property and 8 Cann Street were offered with vacant possession. Number 6 has a 317 sqm warehouse and office with a 3.6-metre clearance, while number 8 spans 409 sqm of land. The properties are 350 metres from the Yennora distribution centre.

Ray White Commercial – Western Sydney marketed the properties.

 

Kensington, VIC

An inner north west Melbourne 107 sqm industrial unit with three car spaces has been leased at a commencing net rental rate of $308 per sqm.

Gorman Kelly brokered the deal at 27a Stubbs Street.

 

Retail

Camberwell, VIC

A café in Melbourne’s inner eastern suburbs has sold for $975,000, on a yield of 4.02%.

A local Boroondara couple bought the newly renovated building at 393 Camberwell Road, home to Thirty Mill, which is subject to a five-year lease plus options and an annual net rental of $40,170.

GormanKelly’s Nick Breheny and Manny Galanos sold the property.

Fashion designer Nicky Zimmermann splashes $60m for waterfront mansion 2023 will see multi-speed market emerge New York Fifth Ave reclaims mantle APJ’s Talking Property with Nick Bullick MALAYSIAN DEVELOPER AIMS HIGH WITH… Perrottet unlocking sites to deliver 70k new dwellings RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends