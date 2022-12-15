Offshore buyers splash $15bn on CRE

MORE than $15 billion worth of commercial real estate investment proposals were made by offshore interests in the September quarter, according to data from the Foreign Investment Review Board, making it the most popular industry for offshore investment.

The $15.2 billion total – accounting for nearly one-third of the $48.6 billion in total – was made across 148 individual deals.

The commercial real estate figure is tracking behind FY22’s $66.6 billion but ahead of the 611 individual proposals, while it is behind FY21 both on value, which was $86.6 billion, and 907 proposals.

In this year’s September quarter, the next most popular industry was services, with $14.8 billion, followed by mineral exploration and development ($6.0 billion), finance and insurance ($5.6 billion), manufacturing, electricity and gas ($5.4 billion), residential real estate ($2.9 billion), and agriculture, forestry and fishing.

Residential real estate’s quarterly figure, made across 1,972 proposals, has it on track to go past the sector’s $7.6 billion in FY22 and $5.7 billion in FY21.

China dominated residential real estate proposals in the quarter, with $1 billion across 731 proposals, putting it well on the path to beyond FY22’s $2.4 billion and FY21’s $2.7 billion.

Next over the quarter was Hong Kong, at $200 million, while Vietnam, Singapore, India, Taiwan and Malaysia all accounted for circa $100 million. Indonesia, Nepal and the United Kingdom followed.

The Australian Taxation Office’s median residential real estate processing time is at six days, just above the five days in FY22 and in line with FY21.

Treasury’s median processing time for all approved commercial investment proposals was 44 days, a decrease from a median processing time of 52 days in FY22 and 51 days in FY21.

Across all commercial investment proposals, the United States accounted for $11.5 billion, having tipped in nearly $119 billion in FY22. Canada was next at $6.7 billion, Singapore at $4.8 billion and China at $1.7 billion.