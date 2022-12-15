Centuria takes a shine to Sundrop Farms facility

CENTURIA has again expanded its agricultural portfolio, with the $70 million acquisition of another major glasshouse facility, this time in South Australia’s Port Augusta.

The new pick-up for the unlisted Centuria Agricultural Fund (CAF) is a 246-hectare property about 300 kilometres north of Adelaide that is operated by major truss tomatoes grower Sundrop Farms.

It has a 20-hectare glasshouse facility constructed in 2016 that produces 17,000 tonnes of truss tomatoes every year – about 14% of Australia’s truss tomato market – and other tomato varieties.

The vendor is the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund. CAF will enter into a 20-year sale and leaseback arrangement with Sundrop Farms and Centuria has bought the Sundrop operating business on a short-term basis from Morrison & Co.

It will be the second agriculture asset for the recently launched, open-ended CAF, which in June acquired a $177 million glasshouse facility in Warragul, Victoria, as its seed asset.

Following the acquisition, CAF’s portfolio will be valued at $247 million with a 19.4-year weighted average lease expiry and 100% occupancy. Centuria’s entire agriculture assets under management is worth $421 million.

Andrew Tout, Centuria’s head of agriculture, said Port Augusta glasshouse facility incorporates modern renewable energy, heating and irrigation sources, which creates highly sustainable, premium fresh produce.

“These are strong fundamentals that underpin a well-performing agriculture real estate investment and also present ESG credentials which resonate well with CAF’s sustainability overlay,” he said.

The property also has a 1.4-megalitre reverse osmosis plant, a one megalitre desalination plant that processes up to 600 megalitres of seawater annually, a 25 megalitre storage dam, a packaging warehouse and a 12.5-hectare Concentrated Solar Energy System (CSP), which creates sustainable onsite renewable energy and generates 30,000 megawatts of heating, 45,700 kWh of electricity and facilitates seawater desalination.

Jason Huljich, Centuria Joint CEO, said agricultural real estate throughout Australia continues to experience strong tailwinds resulting from strong global demand for Australian agricultural products and technological innovations.

“We are pleased to partner with Sundrop who has developed world-first, integrated sustainable farming technology, resulting in more predictable volumes of produce in a protected farming environment.”

He said this was one of a series of agricultural acquisitions Centuria intends to deliver in FY23 and beyond, “with the aim of growing CAF into one of Australia’s largest unlisted, sector-specific agriculture funds”.

David McKinnon, investment director at Morrison & Co, said, “We acquired the business in 2019 recognising its potential to deliver a step-change in the way food is produced.”