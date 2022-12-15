Elanor snaps up historic Chateau Yering

ASX-listed Elanor Investor Group has purchased the site of the first wine produced in Victoria for just over $30 million, snapping up the Yarra Valley’s historic Chateau Yering.

The 1854-built Chateau Yering in Victoria’s Yarra Valley, around 38km north-east of the Melbourne CBD, comprises 32 rooms surrounding by 100-hectares of countryside adjacent to the award-winning Yering Station Winery.

Zomart He from Burgess Rawson, alongside Andrew Joliffe and Nic Simarro from HTL Property brokered the deal, following a campaign which generated more than 160 enquiries throughout the campaign.

“The sale of such an elegant and historical accommodation property, situated in one of Australia’s most visited tourism regions and so proximate to Melbourne, is symptomatic of broader wave of astute investment capital washing over the nation seeking pockets of opportunity,” said Joliffe, managing director at HTL Property.

Regularly hosting weddings and high-end corporate events in both its indoor and outdoor function areas, the site produced Victoria’s first wine in 1845 before becoming the home of one of the region’s largest wineries, according to the Yarra Ranges Council database.

Under the ownership of Paul de Castella, Chateau Yering was one of the most successful vineyards of the nineteenth century, before eventually being reimagined as a 5-star property in 1997.

In addition to the stable suites made from the property’s historical stables, the site also includes a restaurant, café, drawing room and library in the historic home.

“The recent increase in demand for experience and boutique accommodation assets has not abated. We are seeing both private and institutional capital aggressively target the sector as demonstrated by this sale and further announcements to be released in following weeks,” said Nic Simarro, property director at HTL Property.

The purchase comes after Elanor listed Tasmania’s iconic Cradle Mountain Lodge, after undertaking a $10 million refurbishment program.