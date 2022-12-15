Tabet checks in Lyall Hotel South Yarra

BOUTIQUE inner Melbourne hotel, The Lyall Hotel & Spa in South Yarra, has been picked up by hotelier and pub baron Mazen Tabet, owner of the soon-to-reopen luxury hotel The Royce, in a $30.5 million deal.

The Lyall Hotel is also currently undergoing a complete redesign and refurbishment, including a transformation of its 49 rooms and suites, and is expected to re-open next year. The renovation also includes the expansion of the hotel’s restaurant and cocktail bar.

The hotel is situated on Murphy Street in the affluent suburb, close to the Royal Botanical Gardens and shopping and dining on Toorak Road and Chapel Street.

Previous owners Rowina and Peter Thomas have opened the hotel two decades ago.

“We have been honoured and proud to welcome and care for our wonderful loyal guests over the past 20 years in what has become their Melbourne ‘home away from home’,” said Rowina Thomas.

“We wish The Royce team continued success and enjoyment in maintaining The Lyall’s unique style as we move onto new adventures,” she concluded.

Hotelier and pub owner Tabet bought the Royce Hotel on St Kilda Road, on the city fringe, in 2017 for $55 million, and is set to reopen this summer following a complete refurbishment. The heritage-listed building first opened in 1928 as a Rolls Royce showroom, and the design incorporates and highlights the original Art Deco features of the building.

This time last year, Tabet splashed out $31 million for the freehold of the Village Belle hotel in the nearby suburb of St Kilda.

The hotels sector is finishing 2022 with a rush. ASX-listed Elanor investors group yesterday announced it had completed a $25 million capital raising for the Elanor Hotel Accommodation Fund to acquire the 168-year-old Chateau Yering, in Victoria’s Yarra Valley, for just over $30 million, and the Wildes Boutique Hotel in Kangaroo Valley, south west of Wollongong, which was valued at about $12 million.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based Invictus Developments this week announced it is targeting $500 million worth of investments in hotels, primarily across the eastern seaboard, following its $40 million purchase of the 5-star Harbour Rocks Hotel in Sydney.