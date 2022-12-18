APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Caboolture, QLD

A Caboolture pub favourite and local shopping centre have changed hands off-market.

The owners held Trader Dukes Caboolture and Kings Circle Shopping Centre for over 16 years before taking advantage of the current southeast Queensland market conditions, according to Savills selling agents Leon Alaban and Tony Bargwanna.

The asset is on a 8,082 sq m land holding fronting King Street, one of Caboolture’s main arterial roads, and acts as the gateway to the Sunshine Coast.

The shopping centre holds 10 tenancies including, a bakery, Kings Circle Medical Centre, newsagency and SPAR Supermarket. Trader Dukes Caboolture comprises of a sports bar, gaming room with 25 EGMs and approval for 30, dining area, beer garden, on-site bottleshop and three detached bottle shops.

“With the pub adjoining the retail centre, the acquisition of the asset provides the purchaser with strong revenue from food and beverage, retail liquor and gaming trade, coupled with the stable rental income from each of the tenancies,” Alaban said.

Narangba, QLD

Industrial and logistics vacancy rates in Brisbane’s north have fallen to below 1% and a limited supply pipeline is expected to drive further rental growth in 2023.

CBRE has secured tenancies for six industrial warehouses in the Moreton Bay area; in the largest deal, concrete manufacturing company Prime Concrete secured a 6,145 sqm freestanding warehouse on a 10 year lease at 140 Potassium Street. Industrial equipment supplier Petro Industrial has meanwhile taken a five-year lease over a nearby 3,100 sqm tilt panel warehouse building at 14 Business Drive In a third Narangba deal, vehicle manufacturer Bullbars has occupied 2,331 sqm of a warehouse complex at 16-22 Magnesium Street under a five-year lease agreement.

Deals have also been struck in Brendale, with woodwork manufacturer Northside Woodwork Company taking 2,400 sqm metal-clad refurbished warehouse at 10-14 Pinacle Street.

Metal manufacturing company Nepan Building and Infrastructure has occupied a new 2,201sqm tilt panel warehouse at 14 Griffin Crescent while bakeware distributors Loyal Bakeware have leased a 1,577sqm brand new tilt panel warehouse at 44 Griffin Crescent.

The leases were struck on terms ranging from five to 10 years at rentals of between $120 and $140 per sqm.

Oakleigh South, VIC

A versatile warehouse and office in Melbourne’s south east has sold for $1,025,000, at nearly $4,000 per sqm.

John Nockles of CVA sold Unit 9/19-23 Clarinda Road within an industrial estate. It has a 257 sqm building area with first floor office, 6.5m warehouse and four car spaces.

Nockles said deal shows a 4% capital growth rate from July to December in the estate from two near identical property transactions conducted by the agency.

Office

Cooma, NSW

Surplus to the NSW government’s requirements, a former Local Land Services office in the state’s south east has been under the hammer for $550,000.

The multipurpose, 314 sqm single level, double brick building has a 493 sqm footprint with B3 Commercial Core zoning.

Graeme Boller of Boller & Company marketed the property.