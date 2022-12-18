Rhodes Corporate Park sign new tenants

FRASERS Property Australia has secured about 6,000 sqm of new leases through the year at its Rhodes Corporate Park in Sydney’s inner west, following a strategic repositioning of the suburban office precinct.

Tenants have taken up spaces in the 100 sqm to 1,500 sqm range.

New tenants at Rhodes Corporate Park include: Loan Options (over 461 sqm), Beneco (752 sqm), Maestria Café (22 sqm), MT Living (101 sqm), Maestria Bar and Restaurant (353 sqm), Bose (612 sqm), Vaatech (426 sqm), Lifex (100 sqm), Lifestart (590 sqm), DingGo (317 sqm), and Chery (523 sqm).

Additionally, Jaycar has committed to a 1,605 sqm office tenancy at Rhodes Corporate Park, meaning Frasers Property has now delivered retail, commercial and industrial space for the repeat customer.

“As the commercial office market rebounds after COVID, and the advantages of high-quality suburban office accommodation in the new hybrid working age resonate further with certain tenants, the benefits of the community building and place-making initiatives we are rolling out for our customers at Rhodes will become more apparent,” said Mark Gleeson, executive general manager investments, Frasers Property Australia.

“We’ve considered the lessons of the pandemic and the new needs of commercial occupiers to inform our repositioning of Rhodes Corporate Park to integrate flexible work and relaxation spaces, sustainable tech and hygiene infrastructure like touchless technology, as we pursue a vision for a hybrid work, entertainment and social neighbourhood, with a weekend and night-time economy,” he says.

Showing its confidence in the precinct, Frasers Property Australia has just acquired two additional office buildings in the park for $160.5 million to increase its ownership of the office accommodation in the park to 86%. The company, which developed and manages Rhodes Corporate Park, now owns six of its seven office buildings and is also the manager of the overall precinct.

Rhodes Corporate Park has about 86,000 sqm of A-grade office accommodation and is home to ASX-listed and blue-chip tenants, including Hewlett Packard, Nestle, Super Retail Group, Unisys, Puma and more.

The park features some of Australia’s most sustainable buildings, with three buildings that are certified carbon neutral by the Australian government’s Climate Active program, including Building F – Australia’s first carbon neutral commercial building.

Frasers Property also recently teamed up with sustainable shared e-mobility company Ohmie GO at Rhodes Corporate Park, which provides tenants and workers access to electrical vehicles and electric vehicle charging. Two Teslas are on site and can be booked via the a park-specific app.