Trilogy expands industrial territory

FUND manager Trilogy Funds is expanding its national footprint into the Northern Territory, adding the new $29 million commercial property in Berrimah to its Industrial Property Trust.

Located on the Stuart Highway, positioned between the Darwin and Palmerston population centres, the high-performing large format retail centre comprises a showroom and warehouse on a 1.94-hectare site.

Constructed in 2018, the asset spans 9,449sqm of gross lettable area and is fully leased to four blue-chip tenants: Amart Furniture, BBQs Galore, Reece and Joyce Mayne.

“The Northern Territory experienced significant economic growth of 4.7% in the 2021-2022 financial year, making it the third strongest jurisdiction in this regard. This was combined with impressive increases across the region in retail trade, wages, and household income,” said Philip Ryan, co-founder and managing director at Trilogy Funds.

“The Northern Territory has become a hotspot for investment and jobs, with a growing investment pipeline into the mining, oil and gas, agribusiness and defence sectors, all of which contribute to the government’s target of growing the Territory to a $40 billion economy by 2030.”

Ryan cited the growth project’s for NT’s economy as a major driver in the trust expanding into the region, alongside the built form or the property and the types of tenants it has attracted.

“There has been significant investment in the region by both the government and the private sector with another $50 billion set to be invested over the next few years, that is expected to underpin future economic growth and have a direct impact on Darwin’s Industrial markets,” added Ryan.

“The tenants at this property are bulky goods and have been largely insulated from COVID, unlike other retail in the sector, who have felt the impact of the increasing popularity of online shopping.”

“A benefit of this type of asset class is the turnover rent threshold included in Amart Furniture’s lease, which was met during the acquisition process. This not only increases returns for the Trust but it’s another indicator of a strong local economy as people continue to spend on discretionary household purchases.

Colliers Darwin acted as agents in the sale, with Craig Inkster heading up the transaction.

“The Darwin property is a valuable addition to the Trust’s portfolio and sits well with our strategy to grow the Trust’s commercial footprint in Australia. The Weighted Average Lease Expiry (WALE) of approximately 9 years at settlement will assist the Trust in providing stable income to investors,” concluded Ryan.

The fund manager has added several new assets to its Industrial Property Trust over the year, including recent purchases in southeast Melbourne, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, and New South Wales.