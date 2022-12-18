Subscribe now

HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Singapoean CES checks out of Mandurah

SINGAPORE-listed Chip Eng Seng is offloading 4.5-star The Sebel Mandurah in south Western Australia for $18 million, to Perth-based Acure Asset Management.

Spanning five storeys within a seven-storey building, The Sebel Mandurah has 84 rooms, business and conference facilities, a pool, gym, and barbecue area, and is managed by AccorHotels. The building has also a waterfront restaurant, leased to a third party, and high-end residential apartments.

The sale includes the strata hotel property and strata restaurant property at 1 Marco Polo Drive, and the hotel business.

Chip Eng Seng bought the assets in 2017 for $15 million. The book value at the end of November was $14.7 million.

“The proposed disposal presents an opportunity for the group to unlock the underlying value and capitalise its investment in the sale assets without incurring significant additional capital investment. The proposed disposal is in line with the group’s asset management strategy to recycle capital for future growth and investments,” the group said in a state to the Singapore Stock Exchange.

“The proposed disposal will allow the group to recycle the capital arising from the net proceeds of the sale for its working capital purposes and/or to pursue opportunities which have better upside potential in terms of yield and/or capital appreciation.”

Chip Eng Seng was forced to halt plans for a new Hyatt Hotel in Adelaide and an apartment project in Melbourne in the early chaos of the pandemic. In July, a $165 million, 38-level tower with 98 residences in Perth in which it had a 70% equity interest in was axed due to soaring construction costs and labour shortages, and after more than half of the apartments had been bought off the plan.

Acure Asset Management has established 16 syndicated funds since commencing a decade ago, across commercial industrial, retail, residential, tourist and the mining hospitality sectors. During the year it splashed out $21.5 million to acquire the Emerald Lakes Town Centre on the Gold Coast.

