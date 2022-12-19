APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Office

Gladstone, QLD

Brisbane-based property fund manager Natgen has spent $9.28 million for a government-tenanted office building in the Gladstone CBD.

20-22 Herbert Street was picked up for its latest unlisted property trust fund, Natgen Investment Trust GL22.

Five Queensland government tenants occupy the 2,026 sqm building, which has a weighted average lease expiry of about six years.

The trust fund closed fully subscribed and offers an initial distribution of 7.54% a year over a five to six-year term.

South Brisbane, QLD

Klinikas Investments has bought an inner Brisbane strata office for $1.8 million plus GST. Suite 15/14 Browning Street has a floor area of 521 sqm.

First National Commercial did the deal.

Industrial

Oakleigh South, VIC

Five bidders fought it out for a freehold industrial investment in Melbourne’s south east, which sold for $1.65 million and on a tight yield of 3.8%.

CVA agent Tim Cooney sold 37 Coora Road.

There were more than 70 interested parties for the the 622 sqm parcel, improved by a 522 sqm freehold building that has a seven metre clearance height and newly constructed mezzanine office extensions, break out area, and six car parks.

The property has a three-year lease with a three-year option.

“Freehold industrial properties of this quality are few and far between in an area like Oakleigh South that is bordered by residential and so easily accessible by the major arterials,” Cooney said.

Seven Hills, NSW

A former SES-tenanted warehouse and office building in Sydney’s west, deemed surplus to the NSW government’s requirements, has sold under the hammer for $2.55 million.

The 524 sqm industrial building is one of four units within the estate. It has an internal clearance range of 6.7 to 7.0 metres includes 230 sqm of additional mezzanine level and an extensive office fit out, as well as seven allocated car parks.

Niemeyer Commercial Industrial Property’s Shonit Maharaj and Paul James marketed the property.

Retail

Paddington, QLD

A 668 sqm retail property in the heart of Paddington, across the road from the iconic Paddo hotel, has sold under the hammer for $2.8 million.

The 203 Given Terrace property in Brisbane’s inner west has two buildings which are fully leased to six tenants.

Ray White Commercial Queensland’s Tom Barr, who sold the property, said there were more than 60 enquiries in the property, and five registered bidders on auction day. A private investor was the buyer, with the sale price representing an initial yield of 4.89%, a capital value of $6,604 per sqm of net lettable area, and a site rate of $4,192 per sqm on land.

It was only the eighth freehold commercial property to have traded on Given Terrace over the past 10 years, Barr said.