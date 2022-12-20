APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Cooma, NSW

Coles-anchored Centennial Plaza shopping centre in the Snowy Mountains has changed hands in an off-market deal for $13.5 million, with FRP Capital the new owners.

The centre, which has a gross lettable area of 4,395 sqm – 2,500 sqm of which is Coles – and also includes The Reject Shop, sold on a net passing yield of 6.46%. It has a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 5.5 years.

Centennial Plaza is on a 6,099 sqm parcel, and will form part of FRP Capital’s Diversified Essential Services Fund, which targets long-WALE properties with national anchor tenants such as Coles and Woolworths.

Savills agents Andrew Palmer and Steven Lerche sold the property.

Industrial

Mulgrave, VIC

A modern warehouse and office investment in Melbourne’s south eastern suburbs has sold for $2,150,000.

Agent John Nockles of CVA sold Unit 5/7-17 Geddes Street via auction. It has a building area of 621 sqm, including a 313 sqm warehouse, with a major selling point being its individual driveway access to the warehouse directly from the street, and eight car spaces in one line allowing for containers to not bother the neighbours.

It also located directly behind the Monash Freeway and 500 metres from Brandon Park Shopping Centre.

Clontarf, QLD

Economy Property Investments bought a 1,051 sqm warehouse and office in the Moreton Bay Region for $960,000.

Raine & Horne Commercial sold the property.

Office

East Brisbane, QLD

A local private investor has paid $5.25 million for a two-level Brisbane city fringe office building just one block from the Gabba – the main stadium for the 2032 Olympics.

The three-lot 1984-constructed building at 905 Stanley Street East has a floor area of 909 sqm and is on 1,298 sqm site. The new owner will undertake a quick refurbishment and hold onto the asset.

It is leased to Compass Housing Services, electrical engineering contractor EPEC Group, and the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation.

LJ Hooker Commercial brokered the deal.

Milton, QLD

Wealth management company Future Proof Wealth has bought in a strata titled inner Brisbane office suite.

It paid $1.37 million for the 240 sqm suite, positioned within the Savoir Faire building, at 33/20 Park Road.

FAL Property did the deal.