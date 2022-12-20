Consumer confidence ends year on a low

CONSUMER confidence has dropped over the last week to 82.5, leaving 2022 to wrap up well below long-term averages and the neutral 100 points.

According to the ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating, while confidence has steadied over the last month, last week saw a 0.4 point decline for confidence.

Consumer confidence for the week of 12-18 December is down marginally from the four-week average of 82.8 and well down on the 111.7 monthly average since 1990.

This was largely driven by a fall in the “economic conditions next year” subindex, which saw a 3.5 point drop.

“Weekly inflation expectations” sat stable at 5.9%, though its four-week average fell marginally down 0.1% to 6.0%,” said Catherine Birch, senior economist at ANZ.

Meanwhile, “current financial conditions” recorded a 0.5 point increase, reflecting a 3.2 point increase over the last two weeks.

“Future financial conditions” on the other hand saw a 0.5 decline, after the previous week’s 2.6 point gain. Current economic conditions” fell by 3.5 points, going someway to undo the 4.3 point increase in the week prior, while “future economic conditions” was up by 1.1 points.

“The persistent weakness in sentiment now appears to be weighing on household spending. ANZ-observed data suggest spending lost momentum early in the holiday season, which could signal the beginning of a cyclical slowdown,” Birch said.

While the “time to buy a major household item” subindex saw a minor gain over the week, increasing by 0.2 points.

“In 2023, we’ll be watching how confidence responds to the combination of falling inflation and rising nominal wage growth. It’s possible we’ll see a sustained improvement, even under the burden of higher rates,” concluded Birch.